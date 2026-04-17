Zeekr 8X: Where Super Hybrid Power Meets Super Intelligence

NINGBO, China, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeekr, a global luxury technology brand under Geely Auto Group, officially launched the Zeekr 8X, an all-new high-performance flagship SUV. The new model further enhances the brand’s luxury SUV portfolio by forming a dual-flagship lineup with the Zeekr 9X.

Built on the SEA-S architecture and the Super Electric Power (SEP) Hybrid System, the Zeekr 8X seamlessly combines powerful performance, all-scenario handling, and a premium experience, redefining the standards for high-performance flagship SUVs. Thanks to core technologies such as its full-stack 900V high-voltage architecture, high-performance AWD system, and Haohan AI Digital Chassis, the Zeekr 8X delivers unmatched power across all speed ranges and steady control on all terrains. The three-motor Zeekr 8X Black Edition accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.96 seconds, making it the world’s fastest-accelerating hybrid SUV.

As a flagship five-seater, the Zeekr 8X shatters the conventional notion that “performance and comfort are mutually exclusive” with MPV-like spaciousness, one-touch comfort of the Eames Lounge Chair, and the world’s only Naim audio system, offering a new luxury choice that balances driving performance with comfort.

As the first model to feature a cabin-and-driving-integrated super intelligence system, the Zeekr 8X is setting a new intelligence benchmark for the new energy era. The voice assistant has evolved to Super Eva based on WAM (World Action Model), becoming a vehicle-wide super-intelligent control center natively integrated with underlying systems such as G-ASD 4.0 driver-assistance system, chassis, and powertrain.

The variants of Zeekr 8X are listed between RMB 356,800 and 426,800, and the Black Edition is priced at RMB 500,800.

About Geely Auto Group

Geely Auto Group is a leading global automotive company headquartered in Hangzhou, China. Part of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, Geely Auto Group develops and manufactures passenger vehicles under the Geely, Lynk & Co, and Zeekr brands.

Geely Auto achieved cumulative sales of 3,024,567 units in 2025, exceeding the full-year sales target with a year-on-year growth of 39%. New energy vehicle (NEV) sales reached 1,687,767 units, a year-on-year increase of 90%.

With a strong focus on technology innovation, electrification, and sustainable mobility, Geely Auto Group operates world-class R&D centers and manufacturing facilities across China, Europe, and key international markets. The Group is committed to delivering safe, high-quality, and intelligent vehicles enabled by advanced technologies such as hybrid powertrains, full-electric architectures, smart connectivity, and autonomous driving systems.

As a global company, Geely Auto Group continues to expand its international presence through strategic partnerships, localized operations, and industry-leading platforms. Geely strives to create mobility solutions that are greener, smarter, and more accessible, driving forward the future of sustainable transportation.

Company: Geely Automobile Holdings (HangZhou) Co.Ltd

Contact: Janet Chen

Email: media@geely.com

Website: global.geely.com

Address: Hangzhou China

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e4c09ec-9d82-4dee-bf10-fdf548ad790f