National Advertising Division Finds Certain Dog Food Claims Supported; Recommends Sundays for Dogs Modify or Discontinue Others

New York, NY, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a challenge brought by The Farmer’s Dog, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found certain Sundays for Dogs air-dried dog food advertising claims related to nutrient retention, ingredient quality, and price were supported, but recommended that other comparative, ingredient, health, and “Made in USA” claims be discontinued or modified.

At issue for the National Advertising Division (NAD) were claims featured on the Sundays for Dogs website and social media channels regarding the benefits of air-drying, ingredient quality, and the cost-effectiveness of the product compared to frozen alternatives.

Air-Drying and Nutrient Claims

NAD reviewed air-drying and nutrient claims including that Sundays’ air-drying process “locks in peak flavors and nutrients better than kettle cooking,” preserves the “maximum amount of nutrients,” and results in superior nutrition compared to other cooking methods.

NAD found that the challenged social media claim, “Uses gentle air drying to keep the nutrients from the real meat, fruit, and veggies intact. Sundays doesn’t need to add a bunch of fake stuff back in because the good stuff from wholesome all-natural ingredients is still there” was supported.

However, because the evidence did not support comparative superiority, NAD recommended that Sundays discontinue the claims that its process preserves more nutrients or flavor than other cooking methods or preserves the “maximum” amount of nutrients.

The No Additives Claims/Whole Ingredient Claims

NAD reviewed claims such as “all natural ingredients,” “100% meat and superfoods,” “the same ingredients you’d put in your salad,” and accompanying imagery suggesting the inclusion of whole fruits and vegetables.

NAD determined that, in context, these claims and images could reasonably convey the message that whole fruits and vegetables are included in the final product. Because Sundays uses nutrient extracts rather than whole foods, NAD recommended that these claims be discontinued or modified to avoid misleading consumers.

NAD found that certain claims, including that Sundays uses “real food ingredients” and “all-natural ingredients,” were supported.

NAD also found that Sundays’ monadic claims regarding “no synthetic additives” were supported. However, NAD recommended that Sundays discontinue the unsupported comparative claims suggesting that competing products contain synthetic additives.

Superlative Claims

NAD reviewed Sundays’ claim that it offers “what we think is the world’s healthiest, and most convenient dog food.”

NAD determined that this claim conveys an objective message of superiority in specific attributes—health and convenience—that requires substantiation. Because Sundays did not provide evidence demonstrating superiority over a significant portion of the market, NAD recommended that the claim be discontinued.

Price Comparison Claims

Sundays claimed its products are “up to 55% less pricey” than frozen dog foods. NAD found that this claim was supported when compared to the average price of frozen dog food products and that an appreciable number of consumers could achieve the advertised savings.

However, NAD also determined that the evidence did not support that level of savings for implied comparisons to The Farmer’s Dog, and recommended that Sundays clearly and conspicuously disclose that the comparison is to an average of frozen dog foods.

“Made in USA” Claims

NAD reviewed Sundays’ unqualified “Made in USA” claims. Although most ingredients are sourced domestically, certain key ingredients, including beef bone and fish oil, are sourced from New Zealand.

Consistent with Federal Trade Commission guidance, NAD determined that because these ingredients are essential to the product’s function, an unqualified “Made in USA” claim is not appropriate, even if the amount of foreign content is small. NAD recommended that Sundays discontinue the unqualified claim and modify it to include appropriate qualifications.

During the inquiry, Sundays for Dogs voluntarily discontinued certain claims. NAD will treat these claims for compliance purposes as though it recommended they be discontinued and Sundays agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, Sundays for Dogs stated it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.