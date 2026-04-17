Corrected Announcement

This notice corrects a technical error (incorrect year – 2025 instead of 2026 – in the deadlines for submission of advance voting documents) made in the notice published on 13 April 2026 by UAB "Kvartalas", legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The corrected text of the notice is set out below.

NOTICE OF CONVENING OF THE REMOTE MEETING OF BONDHOLDERS OF UAB "KVARTALAS" (ISIN CODE LT0000411167) ON 6 MAY 2026

We hereby inform that, at the initiative of UAB “Kvartalas”, legal entity code 305475438, with its registered office at Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Company), and by decision of the bondholders’ trustee Grant Thornton Baltic UAB, legal entity code 300056169, with its registered office at Upės st. 21-1, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Trustee), a remote meeting of the holders of the Company’s bond issue with ISIN LT0000411167 (the Bonds) (the Meeting) is being convened on 6 May 2026 (registration of participants from 9:30 a.m., scheduled start at 10:00 a.m. Vilnius time). A “Microsoft Teams” link to the Meeting will be publicly announced on 5 May 2026.

The Company is developing the business centre “Sąvaržėlė”, located at Konstitucijos ave. 14A, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Project or “Sąvaržėlė”). The construction of “Sąvaržėlė” has been completed, with 100% completion registered in the Real Estate Register of the Republic of Lithuania, and the Project is expected to start generating revenue by mid-2026. According to currently signed lease agreements, the occupancy of the “Sąvaržėlė” business center is 52%.

Once the “Sąvaržėlė” begins generating revenue, final settlements with contractors will be carried out, including the release of retained amounts for general construction works and tenant fit-out. Taking into account the trends in the office leasing market over the past few years, the Company has allocated a larger share of funds than initially planned to the tenant fit-out contributions and tenant attraction, which has had an impact on the overall increase in Project costs, however, this has allowed to achieve higher than budgeted rental income for “Sąvaržėlė". The Company intends to settle these payments from funds, inter alia, raised through the issuance of additional Bonds under the increased Bond Issue.

Considering the above, the Company intends to additionally place and issue up to 100,000 new Bonds, each having a nominal value of EUR 100, without changing any other terms and conditions of the Bond issue or the obligations assumed by the Company towards the Bondholders. It should be emphasized that, following the additional issuance of the Bonds, the Company will continue to comply with the obligations set out in the Bond Documents, including the financial covenants, and none of such obligations will be breached. The security for the Bonds will also remain unchanged – all Bonds will continue to be secured by a first-ranking maximum mortgage over the Project’s real estate. In accordance with the Bond Documents, the Bonds will be redeemed on 19 December 2026.

The notice of the Meeting, including the agenda, the draft resolution for the Meeting proposed by the Company and other relevant information, is attached to this notice (together with the general voting ballot) and is also published on the Trustee’s website https://www.grantthornton.lt/en/service/business-and-financial-advisory/protection-of-interests-of-bondholders/ and on the Company's website https://savarzele.lt/en/investment/ .

All Bondholders are kindly invited to attend the Meeting and express their will regarding the proposed draft resolution. If attendance is not possible, Bondholders are kindly requested to consider voting in advance by completing the general voting ballot and submitting a document (or a copy thereof) confirming the right to vote (and, where applicable, the basis of representation):

By submitting to the Trustee no later than 5 May 2026 at 14:00 p.m. (Vilnius time), by (i) sending by e-mail to info@lt.gt.com , or (ii) delivering or sending by registered mail to Upės st. 21-1, Vilnius LT-08128, the Republic of Lithuania; or By submitting to the Company no later than 5 May 2026 at 13:00 p.m. (Vilnius time), by (i) sending by e-mail to rbdf@lordslb.lt , or (ii) delivering or sending by registered mail to Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius LT-01116, the Republic of Lithuania. The Company undertakes to forward all documents received from Bondholders to the Trustee.

Should you have any questions prior to the Meeting regarding this notice (or its annex), the Meeting or the matters to be considered therein, please contact the Company (e-mail: rbdf@lordslb.lt ) or the Trustee (e-mail: info@lt.gt.com ).

On behalf of the Issuer:

Marius Žemaitis

General Manager

Marius.zemaitis@lordslb.lt

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