BIGC Targets Global Live Market with Its All-in-One Digital Venue, Achieving 1,028% Growth in Three Years

Integrating ticketing, live streaming, content, and commerce into a unified fan experience platform

1,028% revenue growth over three years, with 1.4 million members across 231 countries







1,028% Revenue Growth in Three Years, Accelerating Expansion into a $300B Global Market

SEOUL, South Korea, April 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC (CEO Mihee Kim, www.bigc.im ), a global entertainment-tech company operating an all-in-one digital venue platform, is rapidly scaling beyond traditional fan services by integrating live events and fan experiences into a unified digital platform. The company is targeting the global live entertainment market, estimated at approximately $300 billion and encompassing around 500 million consumers worldwide.

Within this market, the global live music concert segment is projected to grow at an annual rate of 25%, reaching approximately $75 billion by 2030. The K-pop concert segment, in particular, continues to experience strong momentum, with an average annual growth rate of around 65%. BIGC has leveraged this high-growth segment as a testbed to validate its business model and achieve product-market fit, laying a solid foundation for continued expansion.

Since launching its platform in late 2022, BIGC has recorded cumulative revenue growth of 1,028% over three years. In 2025, the company achieved 154% year-over-year growth, reaching triple-digit annual revenue and demonstrating early profitability. BIGC has also sustained more than 2x annual revenue growth for three consecutive years, underscoring the strength of its integrated platform model.

1.4 Million Members Across 231 Countries, 76% Overseas Users Driving Global Expansion

BIGC’s growth is driven by its rapidly expanding global fanbase. The platform currently has over 1.4 million registered members across 231 countries, with total user inflow reaching approximately 3.7 million globally.

Membership has grown at an average annual rate of 346% over the past three years since launch, reflecting strong and accelerating user adoption. Approximately 76% of users are based outside Korea, with key markets including Japan, Southeast Asia, Greater China, and the United States, where global fandom continues to expand.

Notably, the majority of users are acquired organically across more than 230 countries without large-scale marketing efforts, demonstrating a platform that naturally scales across global markets. This highlights BIGC’s competitive strength as a platform designed from the outset to scale globally.

This strong global traction has also translated into investor confidence. BIGC secured KRW 15 billion in Seed and Pre-A funding from investors including Naver, LG Uplus, and leading venture capital firms, and closed an additional KRW 18 billion Series A round in 2025 to further accelerate its international expansion.

Vertically Integrated Business Model Covering the Full Artist Journey

BIGC has built a vertically integrated platform that connects core business areas—including live events, content, music, and commerce—into a unified flow, enabling a seamless user journey from acquisition to engagement and monetization. By offering the entire lifecycle of a live event—from ticketing and live streaming to video content, commerce, and fan engagement—on a single platform, BIGC brings together previously fragmented fan experiences into a unified ecosystem.

Live events serve as the primary entry point for user acquisition. Through its real-time streaming service “BIGC LIVE” and mobile ticketing solution “BIGC PASS,” the company expands its global audience reach. Interactive features such as fan voting (“BIGC CHOICE”) and other engagement-driven content help increase user retention, while its VOD and replay service “BIGC ON” encourages repeat visits.

Through this structure, BIGC has established a flywheel model in which content consumption naturally leads to deeper engagement and ultimately drives commerce, creating a scalable and self-reinforcing platform ecosystem.

Targeting 50 Million Global Users by 2029, Accelerating Global Expansion

BIGC aims to reach 50 million global members by 2029 as part of its long-term growth roadmap. To achieve this, the company is accelerating its global expansion by scaling both its original content production and global operations.

As part of this strategy, BIGC is producing and launching an original global music show to strengthen its content capabilities. The program is set to premiere in May and will feature major K-pop artists, generating strong anticipation among global fans. Building on this original content, BIGC is further expanding its global footprint, beginning with the establishment of its Japan entity and extending into key markets such as China and the United States, where it plans to directly produce and operate live events with local artists.

Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC, stated, “While the global live entertainment market remains in the early stages of digital transformation, BIGC is redefining the industry by integrating ticketing, live streaming, fan experiences, content, and commerce into a single ‘All-in-One Digital Venue.’ We aim to go beyond K-pop and drive innovation that maximizes the value of artists and IP across global markets.”

Contact information: marketing@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4d68e83-7eef-4e48-894b-28be370562ba