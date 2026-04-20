Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Re-Opening of Offer for Subscription to Further Applications

Further to the announcement released by Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the ‘Company’) on 2 April 2026 relating to the Company's offer for subscription to raise up to £100 million (£75 million with an over-allotment facility of a further £25 million) in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years (the ‘Offer’), the Company is pleased to announce that it intends, due to investor demand, to reopen the Offer to further applications on 20 April 2026.

Applicants whose valid applications are received prior to 5pm on 26 June 2026 will benefit from the costs of the Offer being reduced by 2%. Applicants will receive these reductions in the form of additional new shares, which will be paid for by the Manager.

In addition, Applicants who are existing shareholders of any Octopus managed VCT will be entitled to a 1% loyalty discount, this discount is available throughout the full duration of the fundraise. Applicants will receive this reduction in the form of additional new shares, which will be paid for by the Manager.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Andrew Humphries

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53