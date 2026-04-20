Consensus estimates ahead of Q1 2026

Alm. Brand Group hereby publish consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q1 results.

Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk

Conference Call

Alm. Brand Group will report its Q1 2026 results on 28 April at 07:30 CEST and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CEST on the day of release.

Dial in for analysts and investors (Conference ID: 177147878):

Denmark: +45 80 83 03 77

UK: +44 117 389 0104

USA: +1 585 542 9983

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Press:

Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Communications and Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883

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