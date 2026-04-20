Consensus estimates ahead of Q1 2026

Alm. Brand Group hereby publish consensus estimates prior to the announcement of the Q1 results.
Consensus estimates are also available via: almbrand.dk
Conference Call
Alm. Brand Group will report its Q1 2026 results on 28 April at 07:30 CEST and host a conference call with management at 11:00 CEST on the day of release.
Dial in for analysts and investors (Conference ID: 177147878):
Denmark: +45 80 83 03 77
UK: +44 117 389 0104
USA: +1 585 542 9983
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
Mads Thinggaard - Head of Investor Relations & ESG - mobile no. +45 2025 5469
Press:
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt - Head of Communications and Media Relations - mobile no. +45 2052 3883
Attachments