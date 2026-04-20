Solera Introduces AI Engine, a Cloud-Native Intelligence Layer Powering Faster Innovation Across the Automotive Ecosystem

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management, today announced the Solera AI Engine, a cloud-native intelligence layer purpose-built to accelerate AI-powered innovation across the automotive ecosystem. Unlike conventional approaches that layer AI features onto legacy systems, the Solera AI Engine is an infrastructure-first capability embedded directly into the Solera Cloud Platform, connecting proprietary data, orchestrating cross-product workflows, and enabling the company to move new solutions from concept to production on dramatically shortened timelines.

The announcement marks a strategic shift in how enterprise automotive software is developed and delivered. By investing in shared AI infrastructure rather than isolated point features, Solera is positioning its platform to deliver continuous, compounding intelligence gains to dealerships, insurers, repair facilities, fleet operators, and parts suppliers worldwide.

"The automotive industry doesn't need more AI features bolted onto disconnected tools. It needs intelligent infrastructure that makes the entire ecosystem work better together," said Alberto Cairo, Chief Financial Officer and Managing Director at Solera. "The Solera AI Engine is that infrastructure. It connects the data, automates the workflows, and gives us the speed to build what our customers need — when they need it."



Solving the Industry's Fragmentation Problem

Across the automotive value chain, technology stacks have grown increasingly complex and siloed. Teams work across multiple systems, data lives in separate platforms, and workflows require manual coordination between tools that were never designed to work together.

This fragmentation creates a compounding operational drag, costing time as teams move between systems, money as businesses pay for overlapping tools, and efficiency as disconnected data slows decisions. AI layered on top of that fragmentation inherits its limitations. The Solera AI Engine was architected to eliminate that constraint.



Three Foundational Layers of the Solera AI Engine

The Solera AI Engine is built on three integrated layers designed to support intelligent systems at enterprise scale:

1. A Global Cloud Platform

Solera's cloud platform connects solutions across the entire vehicle lifecycle — from purchase and ownership to insurance claims, repair, parts sourcing, and resale. A unified cloud infrastructure enables continuous updates, remote deployment, and faster scaling across global markets than traditional on-premise software models allow.

2. A Proprietary Automotive Data Foundation

At the core of the AI Engine is one of the largest automotive data ecosystems in the world. This proprietary dataset captures signals across vehicle diagnostics and repair, claims and insurance operations, dealer sales and service activity, parts sourcing and supply chains, and fleet operations. This foundation provides the domain-specific context required to train intelligent systems that understand how real automotive workflows operate.

3. An Orchestration Layer for Workflows

The AI Engine connects signals across the platform and applies intelligence directly inside operational workflows. Rather than functioning as isolated AI tools, the platform can prioritize tasks and decisions within existing systems, automate routine steps that slow teams down, and surface insights where work is already happening — enabling intelligence to operate across systems rather than inside siloed applications.



Speed as a Competitive Advantage

The most immediate impact of the AI Engine architecture is development velocity. Historically, building a new enterprise software capability required integrating multiple vendors, coordinating across disconnected platforms, and managing multi-year release timelines. With a shared cloud infrastructure and AI-enabled data layer, those timelines compress dramatically.

Solera has delivered enterprise class applications on dramatically shorter timelines, compressing development cycles by an or order of magnitude or more. That acceleration allows the company to prototype rapidly, test new capabilities in real-world environments, and to collaborate with its customers in collaborative product design through rapid, iterative development cycles.



Practical AI, Not AI Theater

Every AI capability within the Solera AI Engine must connect to a real operational workflow. If it does not improve how work gets done for the user, it does not belong in the platform. This discipline ensures AI shows up in practical ways that deliver measurable operational impact cross insurers, dealerships, repair shops, and fleets.



A Platform for the Connected Automotive Ecosystem

The automotive industry is one of the most interconnected sectors in the global economy. Manufacturers, dealers, insurers, repair facilities, parts suppliers, fleets, and mobility providers all operate within a shared ecosystem. The Solera AI Engine is designed to serve as the connective intelligence layer across that ecosystem by enabling shared intelligence across connected products, continuous platform improvement through cloud delivery, and faster innovation cycles driven by real operational data.

Rather than adding more tools to the stack, the AI Engine reduces complexity while improving how the entire ecosystem operates — reinforcing Solera's commitment to helping its customers thrive.

Dealers, insurers, fleet operators, and partners interested in learning more about the Solera AI Engine can contact a Solera representative or visit www.solera.com.



About Solera

Solera is the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management solutions, spanning automotive software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business — vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions, and fleet solutions — Solera is home to many leading brands in the automotive and vehicle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, LoJack, Spireon, eDriving, cap hpi, Autodata, and others.

Solera's solutions empower customers to succeed in the digital age by providing a one-stop platform that streamlines operations, delivers data-driven insights, and enhances customer engagement — helping clients drive sales, improve retention, and increase profit margins. Solera serves over 280,000 customers and partners in more than 120 countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

Media/Press Inquiries

Contact: Earl Brown | Solera

earl.brown@solera.com