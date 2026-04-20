Coop Pank AS own shares acquisition transactions

Coop Pank AS (the Bank) announces that during the period 13.-19.04.2026, it has acquired the company’s own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 16.04.2026 10,490 2.45000000 17.04.2026 10,490 2.42761678



Bank is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company’s general meeting of shareholders held on 8 April 2026, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board and Management Board. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Coop Bank´s investor website.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 229,800. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: +372 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee