National Advertising Division Finds Certain ACUVUE® Oasys Max Claim Supported; Recommends Modification or Discontinuation of Others

New York, NY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a challenge brought by Alcon, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (JJVC) had a reasonable basis for the claim “MAX comfort. MAX clarity.” for its ACUVUE® Oasys Max 1-Day contact lenses, however, recommended that JJVC discontinue or modify its superiority and “2X” comparative claims.

JJVC and Alcon are competitors in the soft contact lens market and each offers a range of daily disposable (single-use) and reusable lenses designed for different consumer needs.

Alcon challenged advertising claims made by JJVC in connection with the launch and promotion of its Oasys Max lenses. The challenged claims appeared in advertising for Oasys Max directed to consumers and eye care professionals (ECPs), including on the JJVC consumer-facing website and in professional marketing materials such as trade show materials and an ECP brochure.

Superior Comfort Claims

The National Advertising Division (NAD) reviewed the challenged claims that Oasys Max provides superior comfort and superior all-day comfort versus DAILIES TOTAL1® (DT1). NAD found that JJVC’s study was not a good fit for these claims because the study design did not adequately control for factors that could affect subjective comfort assessments.

NAD recommended that the claims be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying the unsupported message that typical users of Oasys Max lenses will notice meaningful and consistently perceivable comfort benefits over DT1 lenses.

“2x More Likely” Claims

NAD reviewed the challenged claims that, versus DT1 wearers, Oasys Max wearers are “2x more likely” to be satisfied with end-of-day comfort and to wear lenses comfortably as long as desired. JJVC based these claims on the same study that NAD found was not a good fit for the challenged comparative comfort claims.

NAD found that JJVC’s odds-ratio analysis did not establish that the proportion of Oasys Max wearers experiencing the stated comfort benefits was twice the proportion of DT1 wearers. Therefore, NAD recommended that the claims be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying the unsupported message that the 2x claims relating to end of day comfort and length of wear were based on actual clinical results.

“MAX comfort. MAX clarity.”

NAD found that the challenged claim “MAX comfort. MAX clarity,” in the context of the ECP brochure, communicated a comparison to Oasys 1-Day, not to DT1 or the broader daily disposable contact lens market. NAD determined that JJVC had a reasonable basis for that claim when used with a disclosure identifying Oasys 1-Day as the comparator.

During the proceeding, JJVC voluntarily discontinued certain challenged claims, including comparative vision claims. NAD did not review those claims on the merits and will treat them, for compliance purposes, as though NAD recommended their discontinuance and JJVC agreed to comply.

In its advertiser statement, JJVC stated that though it “disagrees with certain NAD conclusions,” it “agrees to comply with NAD’s recommendations.”

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive. This press release shall not be used for advertising or promotional purposes.

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs, a non-profit organization, is the home of U.S. independent industry self-regulation, currently operating more than 20 globally recognized programs that have been helping enhance consumer trust in business for more than 50 years. These programs provide third-party accountability and dispute resolution services that address existing and emerging industry issues, promote fair competition for businesses, and a better experience for consumers. BBB National Programs continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-and-teen-directed marketing, data privacy, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, technology, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About the National Advertising Division: The National Advertising Division of BBB National Programs provides independent self-regulation and dispute resolution services, guiding the truthfulness of advertising across the U.S. The National Advertising Division reviews national advertising in all media and its decisions set consistent standards for advertising truth and accuracy, delivering meaningful protection to consumers and promoting fair competition for business.