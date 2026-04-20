Steelworkers Humanity Fund partners with USW locals in response to humanitarian crisis in Cuba





TORONTO, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Steelworkers Humanity Fund (SHF) is contributing $15,950 in relief funds for Cuba for medical supplies and equipment by partnering with Containers 4 Cuba.

The situation in Cuba, already extremely difficult following 66 years of economic embargo, has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic and, as of last month, the U.S.-led energy blockade.

Consequences on the population have included transportation shortages, reduced working hours, flight cancellations and electricity blackouts, including island-wide blackouts affecting hospitals.

In the face of this humanitarian crisis and as part of its fifth-annual Steelworkers Basketball Classic tournament, USW Local 7536 invited USW locals as well as other unions to donate whatever they could to this cause in a show of international solidarity – an amount that the SHF has agreed to match by donating to Containers 4 Cuba.

“What a moving gesture! We’re so grateful to our USW members who make the connection between sport and solidarity. Steelworkers really do make great neighbours!” said Marty Warren, SHF President and USW National Director.

The SHF thanks all the local unions, Steelworkers and others who contributed to this important cause, which results in a contribution worth $15,950 in life-saving medical supplies and equipment.

Founded in 1985, the Steelworkers Humanity Fund is a registered charitable organization focused on international development and emergency assistance, while also supporting communities across Canada. Contributions come primarily from USW members through collective agreement provisions, with some employers matching these contributions.

Media Contacts:

Marty Warren, President, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5951

Guillaume Charbonneau, Executive Director, Steelworkers Humanity Fund, 416-544-5944, gcharbonneau@usw.ca

Kim Hume, USW Communications, 416-553-2421, khume@usw.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0791d69-ef7b-4092-80af-cf75b4917a5d