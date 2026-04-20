Jackery Celebrates Earth Day With Up to 42% Off Portable Solar Power — Adventure More, Leave Less Behind

SYDNEY, April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Earth Day, Jackery — the brand trusted by over 6 million households worldwide to power their homes, adventures, and everyday lives — is making it easier than ever for Australians to go solar, wherever the day takes them.

In honour of Earth Day, Jackery's Earth Day Sale offers up to 42% off its most popular portable solar power systems, running April 20–26. Whether you're heading to the bush, hitting the beach, or camping under the stars, Jackery has the power solution to match the Australian outdoor lifestyle — with clean, renewable energy that keeps up with you.





The Jackery Lifestyle: Clean Power for the Great Outdoors — and the Planet

Australia was made to be explored. Weekend camping trips to the High Country. Off-grid surf sessions along the Great Ocean Road. Overlanding through the Outback. BBQs in the national park with the whole family. The only thing that shouldn't hold you back is running out of power.

That's where Jackery comes in. Quiet, clean, and completely portable — Jackery systems let you charge your devices, run your camp kitchen, power your CPAP, or keep the kids' tablets going without a generator's noise, fumes, or hassle. Just you, the sun, and the open road.

The 6 million households who've already made the switch have collectively generated 1.52 billion kWh of solar energy — displacing 1.524 million metric tons of CO₂, the equivalent of planting more than 1 million trees. And behind every product: Carbon Trust certified manufacturing, 99% plastic-free packaging, and a green factory running on solar. This Earth Day sale isn't just a discount — it's an invitation to be part of something already in motion.





What's on Sale: Best Sellers for Every Adventure

Explorer 1000 v2 — Australia's Best-Selling Portable Power Station Australia's most trusted portable solar station for good reason: 1070Wh capacity, 1500W output, and compact enough for any ute or caravan. The solar lifestyle starts here. Starting at $50/mo with 0% APR through Affirm. $789.

Jackery Solar Generator 1000 v2 — $420 OFF The complete solar bundle for those who want to unplug from the grid entirely. Pairing the Explorer 1000 v2 with a SolarSaga solar panel, this all-in-one kit means you arrive at camp with everything you need — no separate purchases, no missing cables. At 1070Wh capacity and 1500W output, it powers your essential gear throughout the day while the sun keeps it topped up. Starting at $72/mo with 0% APR through Affirm. Was $1,569, now $1,149.

Solar Generator 2000 Plus — Best Seller, Now $600 OFF For those who go further and stay longer. The Solar Generator 2000 Plus delivers 2042Wh capacity and 3000W output — enough to power a full camp setup, keep your tools running on a remote work site, or serve as home backup when you need it most. Starting at $200/mo with 0% APR through Affirm. Was $3,799, now $3,199.

Shop the full lineup at https://au.jackery.com/pages/earth-day-sale through April 26, 2026.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a global leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products — from compact portable units to whole-home backup systems — Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. With Carbon Trust certification, 100% eco-friendly packaging, an industry-first green factory, and over 150,000 five-star reviews worldwide, Jackery is dedicated to helping people everywhere live more freely and more responsibly.

Follow Jackery Australia: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackery.australia Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jackery.au/

Contact:

Rachel Stotts: Rachel.Stotts@jackery.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e187c670-e79d-448b-b127-ae126ead49fa

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94437004-2fa7-45aa-bd82-a7a9a6579f5c