Billy Cooper Law Weighs In on Split Verdict in Uber Sexual Assault Trial and What It Means for Rideshare Accountability

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., April 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal jury in Charlotte, North Carolina has delivered a sharply divided verdict in a closely watched bellwether trial against Uber Technologies, Inc. , finding that a driver sexually assaulted a passenger but awarding just $5,000 in damages . The outcome is already drawing national attention as thousands of similar claims continue to move through federal court.

The case is part of a broader multidistrict litigation involving allegations of sexual assault by rideshare drivers, with this trial serving as an early indicator of how juries may evaluate both liability and damages in these cases. While the jury’s finding confirms that misconduct occurred, the minimal damages award underscores a growing tension in civil litigation: when harm is recognized, but not meaningfully valued.

“This verdict is going to raise serious questions about how we, as a legal system, assess harm in cases involving personal safety,” said Billy Cooper , a New York-based trial attorney with extensive experience in motor vehicle accidents and complex liability litigation. “A jury can acknowledge that an assault happened and still assign a number that feels disconnected from the reality of that experience. That’s not just a legal issue. It’s a societal one.”

At the center of the litigation is a broader legal battle over how rideshare companies should be classified. Uber Technologies, Inc. has consistently argued that it operates as a technology platform, not a transportation provider, and that its drivers are independent contractors. Plaintiffs, meanwhile, contend that Uber functions as a common carrier, which would impose a heightened duty of care to protect passengers.

“This case is about more than one incident,” Cooper added. “It goes directly to whether companies like Uber can continue to benefit from operating as transportation providers while avoiding the legal responsibilities that come with that role.”

The verdict follows other bellwether trials that have produced significantly larger awards, highlighting the wide variability in how juries are approaching these claims. Legal observers say that contrast will likely play a key role in shaping future settlement discussions and trial strategy.

Cooper is available to provide insight on the implications of this decision, including what it signals for pending cases, how courts may continue to approach liability in the rideshare context, and what this means for passenger safety moving forward.

About Billy Cooper Law

Billy Cooper Law is the continuation of a more than 60-year family tradition of advocating for injured New Yorkers. Founded on the legacy of Marvin A. Cooper, P.C., a trusted name families have relied on for 60 years after life-altering injuries, the firm represents clients in serious personal and catastrophic injury matters, including motor vehicle and Uber/Lyft accidents, construction accidents, and complex liability cases. Based in White Plains, Billy Cooper Law carries that history forward across Westchester County and the greater New York region with a modern, client-focused approach rooted in experience, accountability, and results.