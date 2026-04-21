AST Spacemobile, Inc. Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises AST Spacemobile, Inc., (“AST" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ASTS) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ast-spacemobile-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

AST’s stock price plummeted $11.76 per share, or 12.06%, to close at $85.73 per share on January 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors. This sharp market contraction was triggered by a January 7, 2026, analyst report in which Scotiabank downgraded the Company to Sell. The primary driver of the valuation collapse was the disclosure of mounting operational hurdles and a perceived deterioration in the Company's competitive standing within the satellite communications industry.

The decline was further exacerbated by the specific headwinds identified by analysts, including "significant competition from SpaceX’s Starlink," which threatens the Company's market share. Furthermore, Scotiabank cited "slow customer adoption" and persistent "delays in launching AST’s satellites" as core factors undermining the Company's growth trajectory. The revelation that AST was struggling to execute its deployment schedule while facing a dominant incumbent led to an immediate loss of investor confidence and a rapid erosion of shareholder value as the market adjusted to the heightened execution risk and the potential for a material decline in future revenue.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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