Turning Waste Into What’s Next

WINCHESTER, Va., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As communities nationwide prepare to celebrate Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 24), Trex Company [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, is spotlighting the environmental impact that has defined Trex for more than three decades: transforming recycled and reclaimed materials into performance-engineered outdoor living products. Since its founding, the company has diverted more than 5.5 billion pounds of waste polyethylene (PE) plastic film from landfills and waterways, making it one of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America.

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, Trex pioneered a solution for difficult-to-recycle PE plastic film by using it as a key material in its industry-leading decking. Today, Trex manufactures its high-performance deck boards using 95% recycled and reclaimed materials – a model that gives new life to more than 1 billion pounds of plastic and wood scrap each year.

“At Trex, sustainability isn’t a seasonal message; it’s the foundation of our business,” said Amy Fernandez, Chief Sustainability Officer for Trex Company. “Earth Day and Arbor Day provide meaningful opportunities to reflect on how far circularity has come, and how much more progress is possible when innovation and environmental responsibility go hand in hand.”

Rethinking the Future of Plastic Film

At the heart of Trex’s sustainability strategy is the NexTrex® program, a nationwide material sourcing initiative that engages schools, nonprofits, municipalities, community groups, retailers, businesses and manufacturers in collecting PE film and upcycling it into durable and sustainable Trex composite decking. Because plastic film cannot be recycled in curbside bins with other recyclable materials like paper, cardboard and glass, the NexTrex program offers a simple way for consumers, companies and organizations to responsibly dispose of plastic film waste.

Today, the NexTrex program boasts more than 10,000 partners across three participation tiers: Grassroots, Community and Retail. Together, these dedicated partners contribute to the more than 370 million pounds of PE plastic recycled by Trex each year.

The NexTrex Grassroots Movement works together with eco-minded businesses, municipalities, educational institutions and other organizations to serve as drop-off locations where local community members can recycle plastic film. Partners are equipped with balers for bundling collected plastic film, and once 20-40 bales (roughly 20,000–40,000 pounds) are accumulated, Trex arranges pickup and transports the material to one of its three U.S. manufacturing facilities. Partners are compensated for the collected plastic, helping turn community waste into a viable revenue stream. Since its inception in 2022, the program has grown to include more than 100 partners, recycling more than 4 million pounds of PE film in 2025 alone.



The Community Recycling Challenge engages civic groups, houses of worship, scouting troops, K-12 schools, colleges/universities and more in plastic film collection. Participants weigh, record and deliver the plastic they’ve collected to be recycled for the chance to win prizes/gifts from Trex Company. In 2024 alone, more than 3,800 community groups participated, recycling more than 2.9 million pounds of PE film.



Through the Retail Recycling Program, Trex partners with grocery stores and major retailers to serve as convenient drop-off destinations for post-consumer plastic film. Retail partners are equipped with recycling bins for both everyday shoppers and participants in the Community Recycling Challenge to drop off their discarded plastic. Since 2024, the program has grown to include more than 10,000 retail stores across the country.





From Waste to Wonder: Reclaimed Wood in Action

Reclaimed wood is the second key material in Trex’s high-performance composite decking. Trex never sources virgin timber to obtain wood, instead using wood scrap and sawdust from lumberyards, flooring makers, cabinet makers and other wood processing companies. Working closely with its reclaimed wood suppliers to understand the origins and certifications of the virgin timber they purchase, Trex estimates that 94% of the reclaimed wood it receives is from certified sustainable sources and agricultural waste.

Finding innovative material sources that benefit both the environment and real-world community challenges is an ongoing priority for Trex. For example, Trex’s production facility in Fernley, Nev., serves as a destination for orchard trees that have reached the end of their production life, providing a sustainable disposal solution for area farmers.

“Protecting natural resources isn’t just an aspiration, it’s a responsibility,” added Fernandez. “For more than 30 years, Trex has made recycling tangible by turning waste into something you can walk on, gather around and enjoy for decades. We hope consumers will join us by making small, meaningful choices that can add up to a lasting impact.”

In honor of Earth Day and Arbor Day, Trex is inviting Americans to take a simple step with a lasting impact by giving their household plastics a second life. These include everyday items such as grocery/retail bags, produce bags, sandwich bags, case overwrap, plastic wrap from paper towels and toilet paper, newspaper sleeves, dry cleaner bags, bubble wrap and flexible shipping pouches. A full list of qualifying materials can be found at NexTrex.com and collected plastics can be dropped off at any of the more than 10,000 partner locations nationwide, including Alaska and Hawaii. Find a drop-off location near you via the NexTrex Plastic Recycling Drop-off Directory and start making a difference today.

For businesses and organizations interested in learning more about NexTrex, email recycle@trex.com or visit NexTrex.com. For more information about Trex Company’s sustainability initiatives and eco-friendly products, visit Trex.com.

IMAGES: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/0mlfj35ae419v10ehp79p/AKh8U_fosCE_Pq4_u91oeMg?rlkey=qqu2je447rgx650924tk1xpan&st=9hy4ihdg&dl=0

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in Newsweek’s list of the “Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026.” The company also holds a place on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, ranked as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for the 16th consecutive year. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER : Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

Media contact: Taylor Spanbauer

L.C. Williams & Associates

312/565-3900

tspanbauer@lcwa.com



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