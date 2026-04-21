Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick Open Fifth Tri-Branded Unit

Classic Burger, Wing and Hot Dog Restaurant Arrive at Manteca, CA Travel Center

LOS ANGELES, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, Hot Dog on a Stick and 14 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the all-American pairing of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express and Hot Dog on a Stick in Manteca, Calif. Conveniently located at the 2064 Crestwood Avenue travel center, the drive-thru location marks the fifth of the tri-branded concept to date.

With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s menu includes big, juicy, custom-built burgers, fries, shakes made with real ice cream. The location also features mouthwatering Buffalo’s Express chicken wings and tenders, and beloved menu favorites from Hot Dog on a Stick such as Hot Dog and Cheese on a Sticks, fresh-made funnel cake sticks, and hand-stomped lemonade.

To commemorate the new restaurant, a grand opening celebration will be held on April 25 at 10 a.m. Highlights include 100 free burgers to the first 100 guests and free Fat or Skinny Fries all day with any sandwich, burger, or on a stick purchase.

The new Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick Manteca restaurant is located at 2064 Crestwood Avenue, Manteca, CA 95336 and is open Sunday through Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For more information on Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and Hot Dog on a Stick, visit www.fatburger.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (OTCMKTS: FATAQ) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,200 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.

About Hot Dog on a Stick

Established in 1946 in Southern California, Hot Dog on a Stick is known for its fresh, made-to-order hot dog on a stick and cheese on a stick products, hand-stomped natural lemonade, smiling customer service, and its iconic bright striped uniforms. Hot Dog on a Stick provides customers with a fun, all-American quick service restaurant experience, catering services for events, party packs, and fundraisers.

Media Contact:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

