Crunchafi to Demonstrate How TAS Teams Can Automate Financial Due Diligence Workflows at EVOLVE

MILWAUKEE, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accounting and financial SaaS technology company Crunchafi has just announced a new CPE-eligible live session for TAS teams. The presentation will take place on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the BDO Alliance’s EVOLVE conference in Las Vegas.

Presented by Crunchafi SVP of strategic growth Justin Pulgrano, the “Improving Financial Diligence Workflows Through Data Automation” session will address how TAS teams can reduce time spent on manual data wrangling so they can reallocate capacity toward higher-value, client-facing analysis.

Attendees will receive actionable strategies, including:

Reducing manual effort and errors in TAS workflows.

Standardizing databooks and outputs to streamline modeling and reporting.

Shifting time from data prep to higher-value analysis and insight generation.

Enabling automation adoption and scaling through practical, real-world steps.

“Our goal is to give TAS leaders practical, proven ways to streamline data workflows so their teams can focus on the analysis and insights that drive deal value,” says Pulgrano. “EVOLVE is an exciting opportunity to share these insights with BDO Alliance USA member firms and explore together how automation is reshaping financial due diligence.”

An EVOLVE Bronze Sponsor, Crunchafi will be exhibiting at booth 113 and will also cohost an invitation-only networking event with Fieldguide the evening of May 5 at KYU at Fontainebleau.

For more information about EVOLVE, visit: https://conference.bdoalliance.com/.

To learn more about Crunchafi, click here.

About Crunchafi

Crunchafi is a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS products built for accounting and financial professionals. Crunchafi’s solutions simplify lease accounting and data extraction, helping CPA firms work smarter and deliver strategic value faster. Trusted by over 750 firms, Crunchafi combines accuracy, scalability and expert support to power the future of accounting.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Crunchafi

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com