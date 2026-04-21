AKC Canine Health Foundation Launches Research Initiatives to Improve Aging Dogs’ Lives

RALEIGH, N.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AKC Canine Health Foundation (CHF) is proud to announce the launch of a dedicated research program area focused on Aging.

Aging affects every dog, but how dogs age and how well they age can vary widely. Through the newly launched Aging program area, CHF is committing to advancing the scientific understanding of the diseases and conditions associated with growing older.

The focus on Aging is highlighted by the release of transformative guidelines for the diagnosis and monitoring of dogs with Canine Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome (CCDS), a similar condition to dementia in humans. Funded in part through a CHF grant and developed by a global group of veterinary neurologists, behaviorists, radiologists, pathologists, scientists, and clinical experts, the guidelines represent a major step forward in standardizing care and accelerating progress in age-related research. Veterinarians and dog lovers can learn more about this collaborative research venture at agingdogdementia.org.

“This is about redefining what it means for dogs to grow older, moving from living longer to living better, and ensuring that the strong bond between dogs and their families lasts as long as possible,” said Dr. Stephanie Montgomery, Chief Executive Officer, AKC Canine Health Foundation. “If we change how dogs age, we change everything.”

The Foundation is also announcing one of the first grants of the Aging research program area: Protective Role for Insulin-like Growth Factor 1 (IGF-1) in Canine Cognitive Dysfunction. Dr. Evan MacLean at the University of Arizona Canine Cognition Center will be utilizing CHF funding to evaluate a potential link between the levels of IGF-1, a hormone that regulates body size in dogs, and risk for developing canine dementia. This study is part of the Dog Aging Project and, in the wake of federal funding changes, the AKC Canine Health Foundation recognizes its importance and is committed to advancing this work.

This focus builds upon prior research investments to support research that helps dogs remain active and healthy throughout their entire lives. For more information about the Aging research program area, the AKC Canine Health Foundation, or to join the mission of improving the lives of all dogs, visit www.akcchf.org.

About CHF

Since 1995, the AKC Canine Health Foundation has leveraged the power of science to address the health needs of all dogs. With more than $80 million in funding to date, the Foundation provides grants for the highest quality canine health research and shares information on the discoveries that help prevent, treat and cure canine diseases. The Foundation meets and exceeds industry standards for fiscal responsibility, as demonstrated by their highest four-star Charity Navigator rating and Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency. Learn more at www.akcchf.org.