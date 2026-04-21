Cangrade Adds LLM Choice to Jules AI Copilot, Guided by Ethical AI

WATERTOWN, Mass., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cangrade , the AI candidate screening platform, today announced that Jules, its AI Copilot, now supports a choice of large language models (LLMs). Customers can select from Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google. Anthropic is the default, reflecting Cangrade’s commitment to responsible AI in hiring.

HR professionals make decisions every day that shape careers and the future of their organizations. As AI becomes a larger part of these talent decisions, Cangrade believes organizations should have both flexibility and transparency in the technology powering them. The choice of LLM can matter, particularly in HR, where fairness and accountability are important. This update gives customers more control.

Anthropic was chosen as the Jules AI Copilot default for its focus on AI safety and its approach to building models that are ethical and helpful. Anthropic’s Constitutional AI framework, which trains models against a defined set of ethical principles, aligns with Cangrade’s own mission to create transparent, AI-driven solutions that promote fairness at every stage of the talent lifecycle. Customers who prefer a different provider can switch to OpenAI or Google at any time.

“We’ve always stood for ethical and fair, science-backed hiring. Choosing Anthropic as our default reflects that same commitment. We wanted a model aligned with our ethical AI practices. At the same time, we know our customers have different needs, and we want to give them the flexibility to make the right choice for their organization,” shared Gershon Goren, Founder and CEO, Cangrade.

The multi-LLM capability is available now across the full Jules AI Copilot suite, which includes Jules Resume Screen, Jules Talent Assessment, Jules Video Interview, and more core talent intelligence features. All three LLM providers are accessed through secure API integrations, and Cangrade’s patented predictive science continues to power the underlying talent insights regardless of which LLM is selected.

About Cangrade

For HR leaders, Cangrade is the AI candidate screening platform. By building custom candidate screening flows instantly, Cangrade fuels talent decisions that improve business and employee outcomes throughout the entire talent lifecycle. Delivering 10x more accurate predictions of talent success and retention than traditional methods, the company’s screening solutions have helped organizations like Wayfair, FDNY, Lamar Advertising, and Applied Industrial Technologies make the right hiring decisions for over 10 million candidates and counting. For more information, visit www.cangrade.com .