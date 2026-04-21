TexBuy Purchasing Awards Gordian’s Job Order Contracts to Newly Selected Contractors Across Texas

Texas agencies now have streamlined access to Gordian’s Job Order Contracting (JOC) solutions through newly awarded TexBuy contract #025-086.

 | Source: Gordian Gordian

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordian, provider of data-driven solutions for all phases of the building lifecycle, announced today that TexBuy, the statewide purchasing cooperative hosted by Region 16 Education Service Center in Amarillo, Texas, has awarded a new round of Job Order Contracting (JOC) contracts to a group of qualified contractors across the state.

As the Texas representative of the national Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA), TexBuy offers members access to competitively awarded, best value contracts that meet local, state and federal procurement standards. Through these newly awarded contracts, Texas public agencies can now leverage Gordian’s JOC, solutions to accelerate facility repairs, renovations, maintenance and straightforward construction projects while reducing administrative burden.

TexBuy membership is free and open to public schools, cities, counties, colleges, universities and qualifying nonprofit organizations. Members can immediately access competitively solicited vendors and rely on TexBuy’s procurement documentation to ensure compliance and efficiency.

“These new contract awards give owners a fast, compliant and reliable way to complete critical projects while engaging high-quality local contractors and strengthening communities statewide,” said Matthew Bausher, Chief Customer Officer at Gordian.

These competitively-awarded contractors are available to perform JOC projects throughout Texas, including:

  • 42 Construction
  • ABC Restoration, Inc.
  • All Star Sheet Metal and Roofing
  • Barcom Construction
  • C Ortiz Group., dba The Roof and Metala Company
  • Emergency Plumbers of Texas, dba 1 Tom Plumber
  • Eskola LLC
  • F. H. Paschen
  • LMC Corporation - Lee Construction
  • Lone Star Restoration, dba PuroClean
  • Lopez and Son's, Inc.
  • McDonagh Demolition, Inc.
  • NTXP LLC
  • OPREX Construction
  • Rymar Construction, Inc.
  • SDB Contracting Services
  • Tecta America Corporation
  • Tex-Martinez Roofing LLC
  • Tri-State General Contracting Group
  • Trumble Construction LLC dba RBT Roofing
  • Veliz Construction
  • Warden Construction Group
  • Western Builders of Amarillo
  • WWRC, Inc.

See the map provided for more details on the contractor availability in each region.

“We are committed to making procurement easier, faster and more effective for Texas organizations,” said Todd Merriman, representing TexBuy Purchasing Cooperative. “Partnering with Gordian to provide Cooperative JOC solutions helps agencies move construction projects forward with confidence and efficiency.”

Visit Gordian’s dedicated Texas landing page for more information about accelerated construction project delivery with cooperative JOC. Government and education entities across Texas can get started on projects right away by filling out this form.

 

About TexBuy

TexBuy is a statewide purchasing cooperative hosted by Region 16 Education Service Center in Amarillo, Texas. As the state’s representative of AEPA, TexBuy provides members with competitively awarded contracts, best‑value pricing, and procurement expertise. Membership is free and available to public schools, cities, counties, colleges, universities, and qualifying nonprofit organizations.

 

About Gordian
Gordian (www.gordian.com) is the leading provider of Building Intelligence™ Solutions, delivering unrivaled insights, robust technology and comprehensive expertise that fuel customers’ success during every phase of the building lifecycle. Gordian created Job Order Contracting (JOC) and the industry standard RSMeans™ Data. Gordian empowers organizations to optimize capital investments, improve project performance and minimize long-term operating expenses.

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                TexBuy Purchasing Awards Gordian’s Job Order Contracts to Newly Selected Contractors

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
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