Just Published! A Young Chef's Journey Featuring an Enchanted Prosthetic and a Culinary Mystery Await Young Readers In New Release

Charleston, SC, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Owyn and the Midnight Muncher is a delightful tale that whisks readers away on a culinary adventure filled with friendship, courage, and the magic of acceptance. This enchanting story follows Owyn, a spirited young boy with dreams of becoming a world-renowned chef. After a tragic accident leads to the loss of his leg, Owyn receives an extraordinary gift from Aurora, the mystical mermaid: an enchanted prosthetic named Windracer. With Windracer, Owyn is determined to create the ultimate dessert for the Great Chef Cookoff at the annual Yummy Stuff Feastival. However, their plans take a twist when food mysteriously vanishes from the island, rumored to be the work of a shadowy creature.



As Owyn teams up with his friends Skye, Dash, and Taj, they trade their measuring cups for magnifying glasses, diving into a thrilling mystery that challenges their culinary skills and friendship. The vibrant illustrations bring to life the whimsical world of Yummy Stuff Island, where every corner holds a new surprise. Owyn's journey teaches young readers valuable lessons about resilience and the importance of embracing differences.



Key themes in Owyn and the Midnight Muncher include:

- The power of friendship in overcoming adversity

- The importance of courage and resilience

- Embracing differences and acceptance

- The joy of culinary creativity

- The thrill of adventure and mystery



J.J. Waldron structures the narrative with a blend of whimsy and heartfelt moments, ensuring that readers of all ages are captivated. Every challenge is an opportunity to grow, Waldron notes, highlighting the story's core message. What secrets lie behind the mysterious food disappearances, and will Owyn and his friends uncover the truth in time for the Feastival?



Owyn and the Midnight Muncher is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

Facebook: @JJWaldron

Instagram: @YummyStuffIsland

Twitter: @YSIOwyn

About the Author: Jenn and Jeff Waldron live in Virginia with their youngest child, Owyn, and their playful dog, Feeny. Inspired by their experiences as parents of a child amputee, they created the magical world of Yummy Stuff Island where characters with limb differences embark on exciting adventures. Their debut novel showcases resilience, diversity, and courage. Outside of writing, Jenn and Jeff enjoy traveling, cooking, and spending time with Owyn and his older siblings TJ, Tristan, and Anissa.

Media Contact: yummystuffisland@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, J.J. Waldron

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