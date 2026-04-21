Race Communications Breaks-Ground on Bakersfield’s All-Fiber Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications, California's leading privately held 100% fiber-to-the-home provider, today announced that the initial construction of its Bakersfield fiber-optic network is underway, further expanding the company's all-fiber footprint across Kern County and the San Joaquin Valley. This expansion will bring fast, dependable internet to more than 50,000 homes and businesses in Bakersfield.

With construction now underway, Race anticipates the first Bakersfield customers to be connected by the end of summer 2026. Once connected, households and businesses throughout the city will tap into future-proof fiber internet speeds of up to 10 gigabits per second, joining the more than half of Kern County that is already connected to the Race network. Those interested in construction updates and to sign up for pre-sale can visit Race.com.

"As a quickly evolving city and the economic heart of Kern County, Bakersfield deserves infrastructure that can support its long-term growth,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs. “Race already serves more than half of Kern County with our 100% fiber-to-the-home network and expanding into Bakersfield is a natural next step in that investment. We’re proud to build on the strong foundation we’ve established across the region and bring residents and businesses in the county seat the speed, reliability, and choice they need to thrive in a connected future.”

Soon to be powered by a true fiber infrastructure, Bakersfield residents and businesses gain access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race’s 10 gigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Bakersfield’s future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California markets. Across California, Race has invested more than $650 million and has an additional investment of more than $200 million underway for 2026 to build out the company’s all-fiber network and accelerate local connectivity and economic growth.

Those interested in learning more about Race may visit Race.com.

About Race Communications:

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s leading privately held 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650 million. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.

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