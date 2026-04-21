Vancouver Fraser Port Authority and GCT enter into MOU to explore partnership to advance Roberts Bank Terminal 2

Vancouver, B.C., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the support of the Major Projects Office, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), and GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT) have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore partnership to advance Roberts Bank Terminal 2 (RBT2) at the Port of Vancouver. The parties will work collaboratively to share information and negotiate in good faith with the goal of achieving a Joint Development Agreement.

As Canada’s largest port, the Port of Vancouver plays a critical role in enabling trade and supporting the national economy. Increasing container capacity is essential to meeting future demand, improving supply chain resilience, and maintaining Canada’s global competitiveness.

The MOU reflects a shared commitment to strengthen Canada’s trade infrastructure by exploring opportunities for partnership to deliver RBT2 in a coordinated, efficient, and commercially viable manner. As a majority Canadian-owned operator with over a century of experience operating container terminals and existing operations at nearby Deltaport, GCT may provide unique benefits to a partnership with VFPA.

Under the MOU, VFPA and GCT will work together through a defined process to assess the benefits, synergies, and operational expertise that GCT can contribute as the potential terminal builder and operator. During this one-year period, VFPA will work exclusively with GCT to explore a development and operating arrangement for RBT2.

VFPA will continue to lead the development of the RBT2 landmass and remain responsible for permitting and engagement with Indigenous communities.

As part of this coordinated approach, GCT will withdraw its application to the Major Project Office for its separate Deltaport Berth 4 (DP4) expansion project and instead focus its efforts on advancing RBT2.

Quotes

“Increasing container capacity is essential to Canada’s ability to compete, grow, and trade with the world. This is an exciting time for the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project with procurement underway and a landmass construction partner to be selected this summer. This MOU moves us into planning for the next stage of project delivery with an opportunity for partnership with a Canadian-owned operator with a strong track record of delivery in Port of Vancouver.”

— Peter Xotta, President and CEO, Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

“GCT has a long history of driving growth at the Port of Vancouver. Strong, reliable trade infrastructure is fundamental to Canada’s economic strength, and we are excited to work alongside the VFPA to explore how our operational expertise and long-term investment capacity can contribute to the successful delivery of RBT2.”

— Eric Waltz, President and CEO, GCT Global Container Terminals

About Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (www.portvancouver.com)

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority is the arm's-length federal agency that stewards the lands and waters that make up the Port of Vancouver, alongside the enduring stewardship of First Nations. As a Canada Port Authority, it is accountable to the federal Minister of Transport and operates pursuant to the Canada Marine Act. The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s purpose is to enable Canada’s trade through the Port of Vancouver by being reliable and innovative, while protecting the environment. The port authority is structured as a non-share corporation, with revenues from port terminals and tenants who lease port lands, and from port users who pay various fees such as harbour dues. Revenues are reinvested in port operating services and infrastructure.

The Port of Vancouver is Canada’s gateway to diverse markets, enabling trade of approximately $350 billion every year with 170 countries. Located on the southwest coast of British Columbia in Canada, its 29 major deep-water terminals and more than 1,000 tenants move goods and people across five sectors (auto, bulk, breakbulk, container and cruise). The port is made up of approximately 16,000 ha of water, 1,500 ha of land and 350 km of shoreline, extending across Burrard Inlet, Fraser River and Roberts Bank. It borders 16 municipalities and intersects the traditional territories and treaty lands of more than 35 Coast Salish First Nations. The Port of Vancouver is the fourth largest port in North America by tonnage and handles almost as much cargo as Canada’s next five largest ports combined. Port operations sustain more than 132,000 supply chain and related jobs across Canada.

About GCT Global Container Terminals (www.globalterminals.com)

GCT Global Container Terminals (GCT) is a majority Canadian-owned operator at the Port of Vancouver and a key player in Canada’s Pacific Gateway. As one of the port’s largest employers and the operator of Canada’s largest container terminal, GCT has been a vital part of the Vancouver waterfront since 1907, when it began as Empire Stevedoring.

Today, GCT manages two Green Marine-certified gateway terminals—GCT Vanterm in Vancouver and GCT Deltaport in Delta. Together, they handle over 3 million TEUs annually. Through a commitment to safety, performance, innovation, and ESG leadership, GCT delivers consistent value to customers, supply chain partners, the workforce, and communities.