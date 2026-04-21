NAFA’s 2026 Institute & Expo: Amplifying Fleet Operations Across Corporate and Government Organizations

EDISON, N.J., April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA) wrapped up its successful 2026 Institute & Expo (I&E) in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing together more than 2,200 fleet professionals from 47 states, seven Canadian provinces and 13 countries to network and celebrate the dynamic fleet management industry. This year’s event marked the largest attendance in nearly a decade and featured a first-time-ever sold-out Expo Hall, underscoring the growing momentum and engagement across the fleet community.

“NAFA I&E continues to be the premier industry event, bringing together the absolute best and brightest in fleet management from corporate fleets, government fleets, and industry suppliers,” said Bill Schankel, CAE, CEO of NAFA. “It’s truly inspiring to see so many of our members energized and taking away actionable insights and solutions to amplify their operations. I&E truly is where the fleet industry comes together because NAFA is every fleet.”

Key Highlights of I&E 2026:

Keynote addresses, led by leadership experts Stephen Drum and Duncan Stevens . Drum, a combat-tested retired Navy SEAL Master Chief, and Stevens, a former Officer in the British Royal Navy, delivered interactive keynote presentations sharing real-world guidance on improving and growing organizations in good and challenging times.

Drum, a combat-tested retired Navy SEAL Master Chief, and Stevens, a former Officer in the British Royal Navy, delivered interactive keynote presentations sharing real-world guidance on improving and growing organizations in good and challenging times. Industry Update from Toyota’s Kevin Curran, who shared insights on the future of fleet operations, the innovations shaping the industry and the importance of strong relationships.

who shared insights on the future of fleet operations, the innovations shaping the industry and the importance of strong relationships. During the opening session on Monday, NAFA honored nearly 30 fleet professionals from across government and corporate fleets and industry suppliers who earned their Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) designation .

. The always popular OEM Panel Discussion featured leaders from GM Envolve, Stellantis, Ford Pro and Nissan. The panelists shared valuable insights on their fleet strategies for 2026, including electrification and AI technologies.

featured leaders from GM Envolve, Stellantis, Ford Pro and Nissan. The panelists shared valuable insights on their fleet strategies for 2026, including electrification and AI technologies. More than 60 educational events were held throughout I&E 2026. This year’s education tracks, all developed by NAFA members from corporate and government fleets, were designed for specific experience levels and fleet sectors. The sessions addressed emerging technologies, sustainability, safety, legislative advocacy, operations management and more, providing attendees with timely insights into the most pressing challenges and innovations in fleet management.

were held throughout I&E 2026. This year’s education tracks, all developed by NAFA members from corporate and government fleets, were designed for specific experience levels and fleet sectors. The sessions addressed emerging technologies, sustainability, safety, legislative advocacy, operations management and more, providing attendees with timely insights into the most pressing challenges and innovations in fleet management. The specialized Technician Training Program , which was expanded this year to provide even more training, delivered valuable educational content and networking opportunities tailored to technicians and service professionals.

, which was expanded this year to provide even more training, delivered valuable educational content and networking opportunities tailored to technicians and service professionals. The Expo hosted 250 exhibitors , each presenting the latest advancements in fleet products and services, making this the first-ever sold-out exhibit hall. This year’s event also saw the introduction of the NAFA Garage , a hands-on experience where attendees watched live demonstrations of EV technology, products, and services, explored technician-focused products, and engaged with the latest tools and technologies. The Innovations Showcase offered an immersive experience on the Expo floor, where attendees had the chance to discover cutting-edge products and updates from 10 exhibitors. Fleetio was awarded the People’s Choice Award for their groundbreaking product, AI Service Advisor. NAFA also showcased local fleet vehicles and storyboards of Ohio’s progress in creating more sustainable and clean transportation solutions.

, each presenting the latest advancements in fleet products and services, making this the first-ever sold-out exhibit hall. The Ride & Drive was back again this year, allowing attendees to get behind the wheel of the latest electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Participants interacted with 16 models of electric and alternative fuel vehicles and the cutting-edge technologies from Harbinger Motors, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

was back again this year, allowing attendees to get behind the wheel of the latest electric and alternative fuel vehicles. Participants interacted with 16 models of electric and alternative fuel vehicles and the cutting-edge technologies from Harbinger Motors, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo. The 100 Best Fleets in the Americas for 2026 were crowned, with the following winners honored for their outstanding achievements in fleet management: #1 Public Fleet: City of Salem, OR #1 Commercial Fleet: Florida Power and Light Fleet Professional of the Year: Tim Coxwell, CAFM CPFP CEM, Leon County (FL) Sheriff’s Office Fleet Management Fleet Technician of the Year: Jerry Dake, City of Buckeye, AZ Additionally, the Tom Johnson Award was presented to Robert Martinez, RSM Consulting Services, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the fleet industry.

were crowned, with the following winners honored for their outstanding achievements in fleet management: CAFM Live , a peer-to-peer educational event accelerated Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) candidates’ preparation for examination and certification.

, a peer-to-peer educational event accelerated Certified Automotive Fleet Manager (CAFM) candidates’ preparation for examination and certification. NAFA also hosted Media Day for a fourth year, providing a dozen select companies the opportunity to present their breaking news and announcements to reporters in back-to-back press conferences.

for a fourth year, providing a dozen select companies the opportunity to present their breaking news and announcements to reporters in back-to-back press conferences. The First-Timer Program helped new attendees make the most of their experience from day one with orientation that highlighted what to expect, how to navigate the meeting, and how to best take advantage of the many opportunities available to connect, learn, and engage.

helped new attendees make the most of their experience from day one with orientation that highlighted what to expect, how to navigate the meeting, and how to best take advantage of the many opportunities available to connect, learn, and engage. Fleet professionals experienced unlimited networking opportunities throughout the event, with the NAFA Rev It Up Reception taking place at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and setting record attendance for this popular networking reception.

taking place at the and setting record attendance for this popular networking reception. NAFA Gives Back: NAFA collaborated with Building Bikes, Spreading Love, a Cleveland charity, to assemble new bicycles for children in foster care. Attendees networked with their peers while they built dozens of bikes during the event.

NAFA extends its gratitude for the generous support of its 2026 I&E sponsors: American Honda Motor Co., AssetWorks, BlackVue, Driverge Vehicle Innovations, Enterprise Fleet Management, Fleetio, Geotab, Holman, Hyundai Motor America, Inspiration Fleet, IntelliShift, JJ Kane Auctions, KeyTrak, Legend, Merchants Fleet, Motive, Motus, RTA: The Fleet Success Company, Samsara, Stellantis Pro One, Voyager Mastercard, Wheels and Whelen Engineering.

The 2027 I&E will take place in Pittsburgh, PA, April 5-7, 2027. The premier industry event will be “Bridging Progress with Possibilities” and is happening at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. The Call for Presentations for the educational sessions at 2027 I&E will open in July.

To learn more about NAFA, visit: https://www.nafa.org/

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA is dedicated to creating efficient, sustainable, and safe fleets, ensuring that its members are equipped with the tools, knowledge, and support to drive excellence in fleet operations. NAFA’s members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA’s members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

For more information, please visit www.nafa.org , and communicate with NAFA on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .