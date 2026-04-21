Aquatics Safety Experts Address the ‘National Distraction Epidemic’ This Summer

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer brings long days of swimming, outdoor play, and family fun - but also hidden dangers. Even brief distractions, like checking a phone, can lead to injuries or drowning incidents among children. In fact, 88% of children drown with at least one adult present.

Aquatics safety experts like those at the YMCA of the USA are raising awareness with calls to action like Phones Down, Eyes Up™, a campaign designed to help parents and caregivers stay fully present and attentive during summer activities.

“Even a few seconds of inattention around water can be dangerous,” said Lindsay Mondick, Director of Aquatics Strategy at YMCA of the USA. “We want to empower adults to enjoy summer with their kids while maintaining the focus that keeps children safe.”

National statistics highlight the stakes: drowning is a leading cause of accidental death among children, with research showing that lack of supervision is a key factor in most incidents.

YMCA locations nationwide have implemented Phones Down, Eyes Up™, sharing stories of staff, volunteers, and parents successfully keeping kids safe while enjoying pools, splash pads, and family vacations.

“This is not about shaming parents,” added Mondick. “It’s about creating awareness and habits that protect children while allowing families to make the most of summer.”

For more information on the Phones Down, Eyes Up campaign, visit phonesdowneyesup.org.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for more than 175 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships, and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing together people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.

Contact:

Ashley Rubenstein

YMCA of the USA

media@ymca.net