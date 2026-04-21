Peter Drewett joins Tim Levy on the Echoes Across Time Podcast

Beverly Hills California, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peter Drewett, international rugby coach and high-performance leadership expert, joined host Tim Levy on the Echoes Across Time podcast to discuss how early life adversity shaped his approach to resilience, leadership and team performance.

Drewett, who has spent more than three decades preparing elite teams for over 350 internationals and 18 Rugby World Cups, reflected on a childhood marked by loss and instability. After growing up in Ghana, he lost his mother at age seven and moved between multiple families while his father remained in Africa. Despite these challenges, Drewett emphasized that he never viewed himself as a victim, stating, “I just got on with life… make the best out of a situation and have a positive outlook.”

The conversation explored how those formative experiences influenced his coaching philosophy and leadership style. Drewett highlighted the importance of resilience, humility and continuous learning, noting that “the strongest performers are those who demand feedback because they want to improve and get better.”

Throughout his career, Drewett has contributed to major milestones in rugby, including leading England Under-21s to their first Six Nations Grand Slam and helping establish the high-performance culture that later drove Exeter Chiefs’ Premiership success. Today, through his company , he applies these principles across sport, business and education globally.

During the episode, Levy and Drewett also examined how high-performing teams are built through culture, trust and communication. Drewett explained that success depends on creating environments where individuals feel accountable and supported, stating that “it’s our actions, our behaviors… how we turn up every day that drives performance.”

Beyond sport, the discussion addressed broader themes including identity, emotional resilience and the long-term impact of early adversity. Drewett reflected on how his experiences shaped his ability to navigate pressure, adding that resilience often comes from “managing the chaos” and embracing challenge rather than avoiding it.

The episode offers insights for leaders, athletes and individuals seeking to understand how personal history influences performance and growth.

About Echoes Across Time

Echoes Across Time is a podcast hosted by Tim Levy featuring conversations with business leaders, creators, and thinkers on legacy, values, and what endures beneath changing circumstances.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

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