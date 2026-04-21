Quadrant Reaches New Heights With F1 Drivers Collaboration

LONDON, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quadrant, a subsidiary of Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW), has set a new benchmark following the success of its latest YouTube video released earlier this month on April 9.

Reuniting Formula 1 drivers Carlos Sainz Jr. and Quadrant’s founder Lando Norris - who previously competed together at McLaren – ‘F1 Drivers Race Oldest to Newest Karts’ delivered some of the brand’s strongest engagement figures to-date.

The highly anticipated reunion resonated strongly with global audiences, generating over four million views so far. The first one million of these views came within 24 hours of release, representing Quadrant’s most viewed video in that time frame.

Created to celebrate the 100th anniversary of karting, the content showcases the evolution of the sport, with Norris and Sainz racing a range of vehicles from a 1959 Twin Villiers kart to a 1979 DAP Ayrton Senna replica.

The drivers also challenged the long-standing 42-second lap record at the Go Kart Club of Victoria, set by high-performance karts from the 1990s and early 2000s. In the final segment, Norris recorded the fastest lap of the day at 40.9 seconds in his 2026 LN Kart, narrowly outperforming Sainz, who posted a 41.4-second lap in his CS55 kart.

An inventive social media campaign further amplified the release, capitalizing on the widely recognized chemistry between the drivers - popularly referred to by fans as “CarLando.”

The campaign delivered more than 18.5 million impressions, 1.92 million engagements, and approximately 15,000 new followers across platforms. A selfie featuring the two drivers became Quadrant’s most-liked post to-date, achieving over 901,000 likes within 48 hours and 11.3 million impressions.

Jamie MacLaurin, CEO of Quadrant, said: “We are delighted with the response to this campaign. Reuniting Lando and Carlos created a genuinely special moment for fans, and we are proud to have brought that experience to life. This project reflects our continued commitment to pushing the boundaries of motorsport entertainment through premium content and high-profile collaborations.”

The performance of both the YouTube video and its supporting social media campaign reinforces Quadrant’s strategic focus on high-quality content and talent-led storytelling. It also underscores the company’s continued growth trajectory, following SEGG Media’s recent $61 million acquisition of Veloce Media Group, which acquired Quadrant in 2025.

Quadrant continues to expand its commercial footprint and diversify revenue streams across motorsport, content, and lifestyle sectors. This momentum is further supported by an expanding portfolio of blue-chip partnerships, including collaborations with global brands such as Hilton, the LEGO Group, Visa, and EA - highlighting Quadrant’s position at the forefront of creator-led culture and sports entertainment.

Building on this success, Quadrant has confirmed that additional content featuring top-tier talent - including further Formula 1 driver collaborations - is currently in development and scheduled for release soon.

About SEGG Media Corporation

Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital and experiential assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Through its expanding ecosystem of media, live experiences, gaming platforms, and creator-led content, the Company connects global audiences to the sports, events, and interactive entertainment they love. Focused on disciplined execution, ethical gaming, and scalable revenue generation, SEGG Media is building an integrated platform designed to drive sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

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