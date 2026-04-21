Gray & Sons Jewelers Announces Paid Internship Program for Miami Beach Senior High School Students

MIAMI BEACH, FL, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers has announced a paid internship program for students at Miami Beach Senior High School, offering hands-on experience in business operations, luxury jewelry and watches, e-commerce, customer service, and marketing.

Located across from Bal Harbour Shops, Gray & Sons Jewelers has a long history of mentoring young people through practical workplace experience and meaningful responsibilities.

“For over 40 years, I’ve believed that talent is built through opportunity,” said Keith Gray, President and CEO of Gray & Sons Jewelers. “Some of our most successful team members started here as student interns with no experience, just potential. When young people are given real responsibility and meaningful work, they often exceed expectations.”

The program is designed to give students direct exposure to day-to-day business operations. Interns will contribute to areas including customer service, inventory organization, sales support, online business operations, and marketing, while building professional skills that extend beyond the classroom.

Past student interns have gone on to build successful careers in business and technology, including former participants who advanced into management roles and contributed to long-term company operations.

Interns may gain experience in:

Sales and marketing support

E-commerce and online operations

Customer service and professional communication

Database organization and administrative systems

Jewelry and watch product knowledge

In-house photography and content creation

Time management and workplace professionalism

The program is open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Applicants should have a minimum 3.2 GPA, strong communication skills, and the ability to work in a fast-paced environment. Bilingual students are encouraged to apply.

Selected students will earn $17 per hour and will work a structured schedule during the school year and summer, allowing them to gain sustained, real-world experience over time.

“This is more than an internship,” Gray added. “It is a chance for students to build confidence, develop discipline, and gain practical skills that can help shape their future.”

Founded in 1980, Gray & Sons Jewelers is a South Florida luxury jeweler specializing in pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. The company is known for its expertise, service, and long-standing presence in the luxury market.

Students interested in applying can contact Gray & Sons Jewelers directly or visit the showroom for more information.

About Gray and Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a luxury buyer, seller, and service provider specializing in certified pre-owned watches, fine jewelry, diamonds, and estate pieces. Based in South Florida, the company is known for its large selection of high-end brands, expert in-house watch and jewelry repair, and decades of experience serving collectors and luxury clients.

Press Inquiries

Agnes Gray

agnesgray [at] grayandsons.com

https://www.grayandsons.com/



305-865-0999



Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154