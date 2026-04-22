Vocalbeats.AI Brings AI Note-Taking to the Wrist with Apple Watch Experience for Owll

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company, recently launched a major update to its smart productivity app, Owll, introducing a purpose-built Apple Watch experience.

This update marks a key milestone for Owll, extending its voice-first productivity experience directly to the wrist and into real-time, everyday use cases. With a dedicated Apple Watch app, users can instantly capture ideas, meeting notes, and conversations with a single tap—enabling them to remain present and fully engaged without the friction of reaching for a device.

Owll for Apple Watch introduces intuitive, wrist-based recording designed for users demanding agility:

One-tap activation: Instantly capture meeting notes, voice memos, and actionable ideas with a single tap.

Instantly capture meeting notes, voice memos, and actionable ideas with a single tap. Hands-free experience: Record effortlessly during live conversations or while in transit.

Record effortlessly during live conversations or while in transit. Cross-device synchronization: Automatically sync recordings in real time across the Apple ecosystem, including Apple Watch, iPhone, iPad, and web interfaces.





Traditional note-taking often disrupts attention, requiring multiple steps before a recording can begin. By migrating capture capabilities to the wrist, Owll reduces friction to a single tap, enabling users to record discreetly and capture information efficiently without breaking their workflow. Designed with simplicity and accessibility in mind, Owll reflects Vocalbeats.AI’s human-centric approach, focusing on practical innovation that makes voice interaction more intuitive and inclusive across everyday use cases.

AI-Driven Summaries and Apple Ecosystem Integration

Beyond basic transcription, Owll’s AI transforms unstructured audio content into structured summaries, key insights, and actionable follow-ups, streamlining the end-to-end workflow from initial capture to final output.

Seamless integration across Apple devices ensures users can review, organize, and execute on insights immediately upon saving.

Capitalizing on Growing Global Demand for Voice-First Productivity

This latest update builds upon Owll’s accelerating global traction. According to January 2026 data from Sensor Tower, Owll ranked #1 in the Utilities category in two countries and within the top 10 highest-grossing Utilities apps across 26 countries—pointing to growing market demand for voice-first productivity solutions that integrate seamlessly into daily workflows.

Building on this momentum, Vocalbeats.AI continues to expand Owll’s ecosystem to meet the evolving needs of users worldwide.

Download the App

Users can install Owll on their Apple Watch by downloading the companion app on the Apple App Store for their iPhone and following the automated pairing prompts. Once installed, audio capture starts with a single tap, and saved recordings synchronize seamlessly across all connected devices.

The latest version of Owll is now available on the Apple App Store.

About Vocalbeats.AI

Vocalbeats.AI is a Singapore-based AI-powered audio company dedicated to innovating intelligent, user-friendly products and services designed to improve everyday life with more lifelike, intuitive, and accessible voice AI. Its expanding portfolio of AI-powered applications—spanning productivity, wellness, and beyond—is increasingly being embraced by a diverse global user base.

Beyond developing applications, Vocalbeats.AI is redefining how people interact with AI. Powered by an international team of engineers, designers and researchers, the Company pushes the boundaries of voice and AI technology to empower people everywhere to work smarter, connect more meaningfully, and live better.

For more information, please visit www.vocalbeats.ai.

Media contact: media@vocalbeats.com