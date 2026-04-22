Crypto News: AlphaPepe Nears $1M Raised as Cardano Price Prediction Targets $3

MONACO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlphaPepe is nearing the $1 million presale milestone as Stage 14 opens at $0.01524 after Stage 13 sold out, putting the project into its next price window before the Q2 2026 exchange debut. The move comes as Cardano price prediction headlines turn bullish again, with analysts pointing to a possible $3 ADA cycle target.





Cardano remains one of crypto’s strongest infrastructure narratives, but its upside now depends on upgrades, institutional tokenization, and broader market conviction. AlphaPepe is moving in an earlier window, where the presale is still open, the next stage increase is approaching, and buyers are positioning before wider exchange access begins.

Crypto News: AlphaPepe Nears $1M While The Cardano Price Prediction Confirms The Bull Case

AlphaPepe’s move toward $1 million gives the presale another major milestone before launch. Stage 14 is now live at $0.01524, the presale has crossed $920,000 raised, and more than 7,900 holders are already positioned before the Q2 2026 exchange debut. That puts AlphaPepe close to the $1 million line, the kind of psychological marker retail buyers watch before a project enters wider market visibility.

This is where the presale-to-listing gap starts to matter. Before listing, buyers enter through the stage price. After listing, the market decides. Each stage removes the previous entry and moves the project closer to public trading. Stage 13 selling out was not just another update. It was a price-window signal.

Cardano remains the blue-chip benchmark in this setup, with Coinpedia projecting ADA could trade between $2.75 and $3.25 in 2026, with an average near $3. The same forecast also leaves room for higher bullish targets if momentum strengthens, but ADA still needs network growth, capital inflows, and stronger adoption to confirm that move.

AlphaPepe also removes one of the biggest launch problems in presales: delayed access. Token delivery is instant, with no vesting and no claim delay. That means buyers are not waiting for unlocks, claim portals, or post-listing distribution mechanics. They enter while the presale structure is still active and hold exposure before the Q2 2026 exchange window.

AlphaSwap Gives AlphaPepe Product Proof Before Listing

AlphaPepe is not entering Stage 14 as a basic meme presale. AlphaSwap, built by a Shibarium developer, is already live as a demo and has passed 1,000 active users. That gives AlphaPepe product proof before the presale closes, while most early-stage projects still ask buyers to wait for future delivery.

AlphaSwap is not just built for meme coin launches. It is a broader AI-powered swap and pre-trade intelligence layer for crypto traders, using contract screening, whale tracking, and risk signals before users enter a position. The point is simple: AlphaPepe is not only selling a meme narrative. It is putting a live AI DEX demo in front of buyers before exchange trading begins.

The BlockSAFU 10/10 audit score adds the contract-confidence layer. The audit analysed every line of contract code, giving AlphaPepe a cleaner security story before public trading. In a market where weak contracts, fake utility, and delayed roadmaps still drain retail liquidity, AlphaPepe is stacking presale momentum, live demo traction, holder growth, audit strength, and exchange timing in the same window.

Cardano’s institutional case is also improving. Monument Bank plans to tokenize up to £250 million of retail customer deposits on Cardano’s Midnight network, marking a major institutional step for the ecosystem and giving the $3 Cardano price prediction a stronger real-world catalyst.

Conclusion

Cardano may still target $3 in 2026 if network upgrades, Midnight adoption, institutional tokenization, and broader market momentum continue building. But ADA is already a large-cap asset. Its upside depends on major capital rotation and sustained ecosystem growth. AlphaPepe is earlier. It is still before listing, before wider discovery, before the first public candle, and before the market gets to decide what the token is worth.

That is why Stage 14 matters. AlphaPepe has moved past Stage 13, opened the next level at $0.01524, crossed $920,000 raised, passed 7,900 holders, pushed AlphaSwap beyond 1,000 demo users, and completed a 10/10 BlockSAFU audit. Cardano gives buyers the blue-chip infrastructure trade. AlphaPepe gives them the presale-to-listing entry before the next price reset.

Stage 14 is live now, and every stage close moves the entry higher. Buyers waiting for the exchange debut may not be buying the same setup later. They may be chasing the price that early presale buyers secured before the public market arrived.

CLICK TO VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What does AlphaPepe nearing $1 million raised mean?

AlphaPepe has crossed $920,000 raised with Stage 14 now live at $0.01524 after Stage 13 sold out. The presale has passed 7,900 holders and continues moving toward its Q2 2026 exchange debut.

What is Cardano Price Prediction for 2026?

Cardano price prediction targets for 2026 remain bullish, with Coinpedia projecting ADA between $2.75 and $3.25 and an average near $3 if adoption, upgrades, and market momentum continue building.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io



Disclaimer: This content is provided by AlphaPepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ffa2d3c-df79-4d22-8375-37ba105301b5