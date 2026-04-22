Toobit DEX+ Lists Pre-IPO Assets for 24/7 Stablecoin-Settled Trading





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today lists Pre-IPO assets on its on-chain trading interface, Toobit DEX+. This integration provides traders with a 24/7 path to gain price exposure to top-tier private companies including SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, settled entirely in stablecoins.

By hosting these assets on DEX+, Toobit removes the institutional barriers and multi-year holding periods that have historically restricted access to private equity. Traders can now manage positions in high-valuation enterprises with the same flexibility and speed found in the digital asset markets.

This listing allows traders to bypass the complexities of traditional private markets by utilizing the native efficiency of the DEX+ ecosystem:

Instant liquidity and no lock-ups: Unlike traditional private equity, which is often illiquid for years, Toobit DEX+ allows traders to enter or exit positions 24/7. Capital remains fluid and responsive to real-time market developments.

Stablecoin settlement: Trade assets tied to market leaders like Anduril, Polymarket, and Boxabl directly with USDT. This removes the need for specialized brokerage accounts or institutional paperwork.

Direct market access: These high-growth assets are integrated into the core DEX+ interface. Traders can bypass the search for rare private placement shares and trade directly through the exchange's standard search function.



Pre-IPO assets are now live and searchable on Toobit DEX+. To begin trading, navigate to the Toobit DEX+ page and use the search bar to locate tokens such as OPENAI, SPACEX, or ANTHROPIC.

Secondary market interest has reached a historic peak in 2026, with global transaction volume projected to reach $250 billion this year, a 13.6% increase over the previous record set in 2025. This performance is supported by the Hiive50 Index, which tracks the most liquid pre-IPO securities and delivered a 49.1% annual return in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by over 30%.

This was driven largely by high-growth sectors, with private blockchain and AI firms yielding annual returns of 166.7% and 60.1%, respectively, as private market valuations continue to outpace traditional public benchmarks.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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