Habit Celebrates Newest Restaurant Launch in Reseda, California

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, announces today the launch of their latest Southern California restaurant opening in Reseda, California. The new restaurant’s address is 19339 Victory Blvd., Suite 100, Reseda, CA. 91335. Their famous “Habit Hospitality” will be served to the public starting Monday, April 27, 2026.

In honor of their grand opening, Habit will host exclusive pre-opening VIP events for their CharClub and mobile app members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up at http://order.habitburger.com/nro/reseda .

VIP Event Details:

Free Charburger Day on Saturday, April 25: The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. will receive a free freshly made Charburger, fries, and drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.



"Habit got its start in Socal in 1969, so we’re extra pumped to be opening another restaurant in the San Fernando Valley with our latest Reseda location,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit. “Drenched with sun, diversity, and a deep love of food, we can’t wait to serve this city with our award-winning charburgers, tasty sandwiches, fresh salads, unique sides, and all the flavor-packed goodness we have to offer!”

The new Reseda restaurant will offer dine-in and takeout services; delivery will be available via the Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com . Guests also have additional convenient ordering options, including state-of-the-art indoor self-serve kiosks and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, Postmates, and Uber Eats.

Habit was named in Thrillist’s list of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” With its cooked-to-order mantra, Habit’s open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, and sushi-grade ahi tuna. Guests at Habit can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Dining Room Hours: Daily, 10:30 AM – 10:00 PM

Connect with Habit: Social media at FB, IG , TikTok , and LinkedIn

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill quickly gained a devoted following for its Charburgers, cooked to order over an open flame. Since then, the menu has grown far beyond burgers, offering a fresh take on Californian-inspired flavors. Guests can choose from a meaningful selection of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salad bowls topped with hot, chargrilled chicken, and creamy handspun shakes, all made fresh and cooked to order.

Habit has earned notable recognition over the years, including its Double Char being ranked #1 twice by USA Today 10Best*, its Tempura Green Beans named the #1 side twice by USA Today 10Best, and the brand itself recognized as the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA Today 10Best. Its Chicken Club was also named the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal. In addition, Habit Burger & Grill was featured in Newsweek’s America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023 and included in Thrillist’s roundup of Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.

Today, Habit has grown to nearly 400 restaurants across 15 states, along with 14 food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors made to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Sources: USA Today 10Best , USA Today 10Best , The Daily Meal , Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Habit Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f2f31f7-5e24-4c0c-b314-54a328c938dc