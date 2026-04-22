GoGo AI Network Inc. Appoints Seasoned Attorney David R. Welch to Board, Strengthening AI Investment Governance

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. ("GoGo AI" or the "Company") (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) is pleased to announce the appointment of David R. Welch to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The appointment expands the Board as GoGo AI accelerates its evaluation of early-stage artificial intelligence investment opportunities and positions the Company for its next phase of growth.

Mr. Welch is an American attorney and entrepreneur who has founded and led ventures spanning media, regenerative agriculture, luxury consumer wellness, real estate development, and emerging technology, with a career focused on the intersection of innovation, capital markets, and high-growth industries. His hands-on experience guiding companies through transformational strategic shifts makes him a particularly relevant addition as GoGo AI pursues disciplined capital allocation across the AI sector.

Most recently, Mr. Welch served on the Board of Directors of AVAX One Technologies from 2019 to 2025, including as Chairman from 2023, where he led the company’s strategic evolution from a micro-cap agriculture technology issuer into a small-cap decentralized finance and digital asset treasury platform, a transformation that required precisely the kind of forward-looking governance and capital markets fluency that GoGo AI’s mandate demands.

Mr. Welch earned his Juris Doctor from Loyola Law School with an emphasis in international trade law. He also studied at Universidad Iberoamericana and the University of International Business and Economics, giving him a global perspective on cross-border investment and regulatory environments relevant to GoGo AI’s multi-geography mandate.

“David’s appointment addresses a specific need on our Board: deep public company governance experience combined with a proven track record of guiding technology issuers through strategic pivots,” said Chris Cherry, Interim CEO. “As we move further into active AI investment evaluation, having a director who has sat in the chair during transformational inflection points and understands both the legal and capital markets dimensions will be invaluable. We’re glad to have him.”

Mr. Welch added: “What attracted me to GoGo AI is the clarity of its thesis: identify and support high-growth AI companies before the market fully prices in their potential. Having spent the last several years in the digital asset space, I’ve seen how quickly emerging technology categories can re-rate, and I believe AI is at an early inflection point. I look forward to contributing to the Company’s investment strategy and helping build long-term shareholder value.”

The Company believes Mr. Welch is well qualified to serve as a director based on his background in public markets governance, blockchain and digital asset transactions, and scaling emerging technology ventures.

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation software technologies. The Company targets opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies and seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time. For more information, visit www.gogonetwork.ai.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc.

Phone: 604-602-0001

investors@gogonetwork.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

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