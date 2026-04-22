Motivosity Named Certified Paylocity Partner, Powering Connected Employee Recognition Experiences

LEHI, Utah, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity , a leading people-first employee recognition and rewards platform, today announced it has joined the Paylocity Marketplace as a certified partner. Paylocity customers can now discover, connect to, and integrate Motivosity directly into their existing HR systems.

This partnership enables HR teams to automate employee recognition and rewards workflows without additional administrative burden. Through the integration, employee data, including new hires, role changes, and departures, syncs automatically across platforms, creating a seamless, connected employee experience.

A Strategic Step Toward HR Ecosystem Leadership

Joining the Paylocity Marketplace reinforces Motivosity’s position as a trusted, enterprise-ready solution for modern workforce engagement. Paylocity’s extensive mid-market customer base provides increased visibility and access for organizations seeking integrated HR technology solutions.

“HR leaders don’t need more tools; they need connected systems that actually improve the employee experience,” said Scott Johnson, CEO at Motivosity. “By partnering with Paylocity, we’re making it easier than ever for companies to embed recognition into the daily flow of work.”

Addressing Workforce Engagement Challenges

Workforce engagement remains a critical issue for organizations globally. Studies show:

69% of employees are disengaged

52% report feeling lonely at work

83% experience burnout



The combined capabilities of Paylocity and Motivosity provide HR leaders with a unified solution to address these challenges directly within the platforms they already use.

“Recognition isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s a core driver of retention and performance,” added Johnson. “This integration ensures recognition happens consistently, not occasionally.”

Delivering Measurable Impact for HR Teams

Organizations using Motivosity experience:

Employees recognized 4.7x per month (up to 18x more than traditional programs)

52% average increase in eNPS

20–40% improvement in employee retention

Support across 140+ countries and 70+ languages

A 4.9-star-rated mobile experience

142% greater budget efficiency, ensuring more value reaches employees

By embedding these capabilities into Paylocity, HR teams can deliver meaningful engagement outcomes without additional manual processes.

Seamless Integration, Zero Maintenance

The integration eliminates manual HR workflows by:

Automatically provisioning new employees from day one

Syncing updates to roles, departments, and managers

Instantly managing employee departures and offboarding



This ensures HR teams spend less time managing systems and more time focusing on people.

To learn more about how Motivosity integrates with Paylocity to improve employee engagement, you can explore the integration at Motivosity.com

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection — for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business.

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