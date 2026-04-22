XBP Global Appoints Acquelia Colaco as Chief Human Resources Officer, Strengthening Its AI-First Enterprise Vision

IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational technology and services company orchestrating mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation and digital transformation, announced the appointment of Acquelia Colaco as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Acquelia will lead the global people's agenda across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with a mandate to align talent, leadership, and culture to this next phase of AI-led transformation.

Her focus will include advancing XBP Global’s people strategy anchored in accountability, belief, and competence, while building a future-ready workforce that can operate effectively alongside intelligent systems, strengthening leadership capability, and enhancing employee experience across regions. She will also drive organizational effectiveness and HR transformation initiatives that enable greater agility, scalability, and performance in an increasingly automated enterprise.

Acquelia brings over 20 years of experience leading HR transformation across global organizations. She has held senior leadership roles at Tesco Business Solutions, Infosys Technologies, IBM Global Process Services, and RND Softech, where she led large, multi-country workforces and partnered with business leaders to deliver measurable enterprise impact.

Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global, said, “We’re in the early stages of a disruption that is redefining how every enterprise thinks about staffing, skills and organizational design. The enterprises that will thrive are not the ones pretending this is not happening, nor the ones treating it purely as a cost exercise but rather those deliberately redesigning around human strengths, especially the human accountability factor. That is the mandate Acquelia is stepping into, and we are very excited that she will play a critical role in ensuring our people are built up, not merely reorganized, in this fundamental shift.”

Acquelia Colaco, Chief Human Resources Officer, XBP Global, added, “The challenge is not just adopting AI, but building an organization that can evolve with it. Our focus is on developing talent, leadership, and ways of working that enable people to operate alongside intelligent systems at scale. That’s how we translate strategy into sustained performance.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast,” or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition and related restructuring, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the acquisition; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational technology and services company powering intelligent workflows for organizations worldwide. With a presence in 20 countries and approximately 10,600 employees, XBP Global partners with over 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100, to orchestrate mission-critical systems that enable hyper-automation.

Our proprietary platforms, agentic AI-driven automation, and deep domain expertise across industries and the public and private sectors enable our clients to entrust us with their most impactful digital transformations and workflows. By combining innovation with execution excellence, XBP Global helps businesses reimagine how they work, transact, and unlock value.

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Investor Relations: David Shamis, CFA, investors@xbpglobal.com | Media Queries: Srushti Rao, press@xbpglobal.com

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