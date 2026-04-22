WeRide to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference April 28th

GUANGZHOU, China, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD; HKEX: 0800), based in Guangzhou, China, focused on Autonomous Driving, today announced that Jennifer Li, CFO and Head of International, will present live at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on on April 28th, 2026. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: April 28th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly traded Robotaxi company. Our autonomous vehicles have been tested or operated in over 40 cities across 12 countries. We are also the first and only technology company whose products have received autonomous driving permits in eight markets: China, the UAE, Singapore, France, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Belgium, and the US. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective, and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing transportation needs in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide was named to Fortune's 2025 Change the World and 2025 Future 50 lists.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

WeRide Investor Relations

ir@weride.ai

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com