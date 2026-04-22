First Pacific to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference April 28th

HONG KONG, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Company Limited (Hong Kong: 00142, ADR: FPAFY) based in Hong Kong and focused on defensive businesses in the fast-growing region of Southeast Asia, today announced that Associate Director John W. Ryan will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on April 28th, 2026. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: April 28th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

What First Pacific offers

First Pacific has a mature market listing and offers access to defensive industries in the fastest-growing region of the world; none of our businesses is significantly affected by primary consequences of changes in foreign trade tariffs. First Pacific has three key guidelines in its strategy to maximise shareholder returns:

Stick to the industries we know – consumer foods, telecommunications, infrastructure and natural resources;

Stick to monopolies or large companies to maximize potential returns;

Stick to one geography – the emerging economies of southeast Asia; and

Hold majority or significant stakes in our investments to ensure control over cash flows





Recent Company Highlights

Through 2025 the Company has had seven years of profit growth, with the last five recording successive record highs. Dividends per share in FY 2024 and FY 2025 were likewise successive record highs and the Company’s progressive dividend policy implies continuing dividend growth over the medium term. First Pacific Management is confident of continuing earnings growth in the medium term owing to the strong market positions of our companies and the region’s continuing strong growth.

Assets include the world’s biggest maker of instant noodles (Indofood), the region’s largest privately owned toll road operator (MPTC), and the biggest power company (Meralco), telecommunications (PLDT), and water (Maynilad) companies in the Philippines. The company is also the biggest shareholder in Philex Mining, which plans to open a second gold and copper mine later this year using development funding already in place.

First Pacific’s borrowings are low with an interest coverage ratio of 4.5x and the Company has held investment grade credit ratings from Moody’s and S&P Global for four years. After seeing its share price rise by 25% in 2023, 45% in 2024 and 32% in 2025, First Pacific has a recurring p/e ratio of 4.9x at FY 2025.

Brokerage CLSA has an outperform rating on 142.HK and a price target of HK$7.20 while Citi rates First Pacific a Buy with a price target of HK$7.30. First Pacific also benefits from Buy ratings at three brokerages in Mainland China with no neutral or sell ratings.

About First Pacific

ADD First Pacific is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company with operations located in Asia-Pacific. The Company’s principal businesses are in consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and mining. First Pacific is listed in Hong Kong (HKSE: 00142) and its shares are also available in the United States through American Depositary Receipts (ADR code: FPAFY). For further information, visit www.firstpacific.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Pacific Company Limited

John W. Ryan

Associate Director, Group Head of Investor Relations

+852 6336 1411

johnryan@firstpacific.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

greg@otcmarkets.com