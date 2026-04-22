CCC signs MoU to bring Canadian P3 expertise to Peru

OTTAWA, Ontario, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce that it signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ProInversion, the Peruvian state agency responsible for delivering Public-Private-Partnership (P3) projects. The MoU is intended to facilitate collaboration, dialogue, and information sharing to identify and develop P3 project opportunities, and to leverage worldclass Canadian P3 expertise in support of key sectors such as transportation, irrigation, and urban development.

ProInversión plays a central role in advancing Peru’s economic development by structuring and promoting private investment in public infrastructure and strategic assets. Operating under the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the agency is responsible for identifying priority projects, designing bankable P3 models, and overseeing procurement processes that attract international expertise and capital. Through its mandate, ProInversión supports national and subnational authorities in delivering complex projects in line with global best practices.

Peru offers significant opportunities for strategic investment across key infrastructure sectors, with long-term demand in transport, water and sanitation, energy, and social infrastructure estimated in the tens of billions of dollars. Advancing these investments will support stronger productivity, improved regional connectivity, enhanced climate resilience, and more inclusive growth. Rail and urban mobility projects present important opportunities to strengthen efficiency and quality of life in rapidly expanding cities, while modern irrigation and water management infrastructure can reinforce agricultural competitiveness and food security across the country.

Through CCC’s contracting model, the MoU establishes new channels of collaboration between Canadian firms and Peru that provide a foundation for joint project development, leveraging Canada’s internationally recognized P3 experience.

If you are a Canadian business with P3 expertise looking to grow in Peru or elsewhere in South America, contact the CCC team.

Quotes

“Canada has a strong track record in the preparation, structuring, and delivery of P3 projects. CCC’s MoU creates a clear pathway for Peru to access Canadian P3 expertise leveraging CCC’s contracting expertise.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

“This agreement strengthens bilateral cooperation by connecting Peru with Canada’s internationally recognized P3 capabilities. It also opens new opportunities for Canadian firms while supporting Peru’s efforts to deliver high-quality infrastructure that advances inclusive growth and resilience.” – H.E. Jean-Dominique Ieraci, Ambassador of Canada to Peru.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government-to-government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.