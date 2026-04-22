Goodwin Recruiting Introduces ‘Hire Now, Pay Later’ Solution

EXETER, N.H., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting, a nationally recognized, award-winning recruiting firm, today announced the launch of its “ Hire Now, Pay Later ” solution, an innovative payment model that enables companies to secure critical talent immediately while spreading the cost of recruiting services over time.





In partnership with a Fortune 100 global payments platform that powers seamless transactions and flexible payment solutions, Goodwin Recruiting is believed to be among the first national staffing firms to offer a “Hire Now, Pay Later” solution for recruiting services.

The program allows clients to finance recruiting services with payment terms of up to 48 months, based on the total placement fee, with $0 down and eligibility for amounts up to $20,000. It is designed to help businesses act quickly when hiring needs arise, without being constrained by upfront costs.

In today's uncertain economic environment, organizations are under increasing pressure to secure the right talent quickly while managing cash flow and budget timing. This model removes financial friction from the hiring process, enabling companies to act decisively when critical roles need to be filled.

“Our goal is to give clients access to top-tier talent with flexible payment options that allow them to spread the cost over time, so they can hire when it matters, not just when budgets allow,” said Andy Decker , CEO of Goodwin Recruiting. “We believe this solution will be particularly helpful for small and mid-sized businesses, which are a key driver of job growth across the U.S., and aligns with our core goal of positively impacting people’s lives every day.”

“We see this as a meaningful evolution in how recruiting services are delivered,” said Allegra Highsmith , Vice President of Recruiting at Goodwin Recruiting. “It creates a more flexible, scalable approach to hiring and opens the door for more companies to access high-impact talent exactly when they need it.”

This initiative reflects Goodwin Recruiting’s continued commitment to innovation and client outcomes, reinforcing its focus on helping companies build stronger teams nationwide.

About Goodwin Recruiting

Goodwin Recruiting (a Forbes America’s Best Recruiting Firm since 2020 and a 2025 Inc. Best Workplace ) is a leading recruiting firm that has been connecting top talent with amazing opportunities since 1999. Their expert team brings hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, their team works to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships – one successful match at a time.

Media Contact

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

jbattershell@goodwinrecruiting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5901e09-487c-4584-b92e-7aa14027d253