Goodwin Recruiting Awarded as a 2026 Forbes Best Recruiting Firm

EXETER, N.H., May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodwin Recruiting has once again been recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Recruiting Firms. The annual rankings, developed in partnership with Statista, are based on surveys of thousands of hiring managers and highlight firms that consistently deliver exceptional talent and service.

Goodwin Recruiting earned placement on both the Forbes America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms list, which recognizes firms focused on roles with salaries above $100,000, and the Forbes America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms list, which highlights firms supporting roles below that threshold. The dual recognition underscores the company’s continued strength in management and executive search, as well as its expanding impact across a broad range of industries.

“Over the past year and a half, we’ve been very intentional about evolving how we operate and how we serve,“ said Andy Decker, CEO of Goodwin Recruiting. “That includes investing in innovation and rethinking how recruiting works from the inside out. Tools like our virtual recruiter and other AI-driven capabilities have helped us move faster and more efficiently, but more importantly, they’ve created more time for meaningful, one-on-one conversations with candidates and clients. That is where we find the true value of these tools. This recognition is incredibly rewarding because it reflects the impact those changes are having for both our clients and the people we place.“

The recognition comes at a time of continued momentum for Goodwin Recruiting. In April, the firm introduced its “Hire Now, Pay Later” solution, giving businesses the flexibility to secure critical talent when it matters most while spreading the cost over time. The offering is believed to be among the first of its kind in the recruiting industry and reflects the company’s focus on removing barriers that can delay important hiring decisions.

Founder and Chairman, Eric Goodwin, emphasized that the recognition is a direct result of the people behind the brand.

“This recognition belongs to our clients and our team,” Goodwin said. “To our clients, thank you for your trust and for taking the time to support us in this process. Moving from #30 to #28 on the Executive Recruiting Firms list shows that the work we’re doing is delivering real results for your businesses. And to our team, your commitment to creating meaningful experiences for clients and candidates is what makes this possible. I’m incredibly grateful for the passion and consistency you bring every day.“

As the recruiting industry continues to evolve, Goodwin Recruiting remains focused on combining innovation with a people-first approach, delivering results that not only support business growth, but also changes lives in the process.

About Goodwin Recruiting:

Goodwin Recruiting is a leading recruiting firm entering its 27th year in business. They’ve been a Forbes Best Recruiting firm since 2020, an Inc. Best Workplace, Inc. Power Partner, and a 2026 SIA Best Staffing Firm to Work For. Since 1999, they’ve offered expert recruiting services nationwide, focusing on management and corporate roles. Their recruiting partners bring hands-on experience to every search, helping clients and candidates thrive. With a focus on management and executive roles, they work to build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships – one successful match at a time.

Media Contact:

Jenny Battershell

Director of Marketing

Goodwin Recruiting

216-208-5767

jbattershell@goodwinrecruiting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90000d3c-c640-49c8-8558-170f64816f96