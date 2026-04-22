Associa New York Promotes Kristine Bates to Branch President

New York, NY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest residential community management company, has announced the promotion of Kristine Bates to branch president of Associa New York.

In her new role, Bates will lead branch operations and continue supporting the delivery of exceptional service to the clients and communities served by Associa New York. The promotion reflects her longstanding leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to operational excellence.

Bates has been a valued member of the Associa New York team for eight years and brings more than 15 years of experience in community association management. She began her career with Associa New York as a community director, where she played an active role in both operations and marketing initiatives, and was later promoted to vice president, further expanding her leadership responsibilities and operational oversight. Throughout her tenure, she has played a key role in strengthening client relationships and supporting team development.

“Kristine has been an integral part of the Associa New York team and has continually demonstrated the thoughtful, strategic leadership that drives results,” said John Reichart, regional vice president at Associa. “Her industry knowledge, dedication to our clients, and collaborative leadership style make her exceptionally well-suited to serve as branch president.”

Bates is also deeply committed to professional development and industry leadership. In December 2024, she earned the Professional Community Association Manager designation through the Community Associations Institute, the highest professional designation in the community association management industry. She previously served as president of the CAI Hudson Valley Chapter and remains an active volunteer within the organization. She has served on the Social Committee and is currently in her fourth year as a member of the chapter’s board of directors.

“Kristine’s promotion reflects both her accomplishments and the trust she has earned across our organization,” said Nancy Hastings, senior vice president at Associa. “We are excited to see her continue making a positive impact for our teams, our clients, and the communities we serve in this new leadership role.”

This promotion reinforces Associa’s commitment to strong local leadership and to delivering meaningful value to the boards, homeowners and communities it serves. For more information, visit www.associaonline.com.

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About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 19,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Meagan Byrne, meagan@truepointagency.com