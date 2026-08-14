Associa Earns 2026 Great Place to Work Certification™

DALLAS, Aug. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States for the 10th year in a row, Canada for the seventh year in a row, and Mexico for the fifth year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Associa.

“Being recognized as a Great Place To Work in the United States, Canada and Mexico is an incredible honor because this recognition comes directly from our employees,” said John Carona, founder and CEO of Associa. “Our people are the heart of Associa, and creating a workplace where they feel valued, supported and empowered to succeed has always been central to who we are. Earning this designation across three countries reflects the culture we have built together and the commitment our teams bring to one another every day. We are incredibly proud of our people and remain focused on creating an environment where everyone can grow, contribute and thrive.”

Associa’s continued recognition across multiple countries reflects its long-standing focus on building a workplace culture rooted in support, connection and opportunity. With this year’s Certification, Associa marks a decade of recognition in the United States, along with seven consecutive years in Canada and five consecutive years in Mexico.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Associa stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

The continued achievement underscores Associa’s commitment to fostering a people-first workplace where team members are supported in serving communities, developing their careers and contributing to a shared mission. Across its branch network, Associa remains focused on strengthening employee engagement, supporting professional growth and cultivating a culture that reflects the company’s values at every level.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“Achieving this designation once again, especially the 10-year milestone in the United States, speaks directly to Associa’s culture. Family spirit is a key element to who we are as a company, and knowing our employees feel supported and enjoy their experience at work means we are doing something right,” said Chelle O'Keefe, Chief HR Officer of Associa. “Especially given our continued growth, our goal is to always foster a sense of connection and belonging in the workplace. This recognition from employees highlights our focus on being a place people want to work and grow, and I’m excited to see how we continue to build community together.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939