PerfectServe Ranks #1 Across All Use Cases in the Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Clinical Communication and Collaboration Report

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerfectServe®, a leading provider of cloud-based unified communication and provider scheduling solutions, today announced its #1 ranking across all five use cases — Collaborate on Care, Coordinate Care, Engage Patient and Caregiver, Access Critical Results, and Ensure Patient Safety — in the 2026 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Clinical Communication and Collaboration report.1





Gartner describes its Critical Capabilities notes as “companion research” to Magic Quadrant reports that “provide deeper insight into the capability and suitability of providers’ IT products and services based on specific or customized use cases.”

“Eight years ago, PerfectServe made a deliberate decision to assemble critical technology that we believed closely aligned with the Gartner vision for a real-time health system,” said PerfectServe CEO Guillaume Castel. “As our growth to 1 million users and $100 million in revenue demonstrates, this approach has clearly resonated in the market. We believe our #1 rankings in the 2026 Critical Capabilities report reinforce that we have never deviated from our core mission: accelerating speed to care in all settings and for all users with the best care team collaboration technology.”

PerfectServe’s scores across the five categories (along with use case definitions from Gartner) are as follows:

Collaborate on Care | 4.19 out of 5 : This involves communicating with care team members within a clinical pathway, a treatment plan, or a patient encounter.

| : This involves communicating with care team members within a clinical pathway, a treatment plan, or a patient encounter. Coordinate Care | 4.10 out of 5 : This involves securely routing calls and messages and sharing information and artifacts in near real time to expedite the patient journey.

: This involves securely routing calls and messages and sharing information and artifacts in near real time to expedite the patient journey. Engage Patient and Caregiver | 4.19 out of 5 : This involves engaging the patient, family members, and caregivers before, during, and after a patient encounter or hospital stay.

: This involves engaging the patient, family members, and caregivers before, during, and after a patient encounter or hospital stay. Access Critical Results | 3.98 out of 5 : This involves compliantly and promptly accessing, updating, and viewing patient EHI on a mobile device. This includes lab results, clinical documentation, medical images, medications, and problem lists.

: This involves compliantly and promptly accessing, updating, and viewing patient EHI on a mobile device. This includes lab results, clinical documentation, medical images, medications, and problem lists. Ensure Patient Safety | 4.15 out of 5: This involves CC&C platform capabilities to ensure patient safety during a hospital stay and responses to common patient safety risks. This includes adverse drug events, hospital-acquired infections, patient falls, staffing shortages, and care coordination and transition challenges.





These capabilities are built on a foundational PerfectServe principle: rule-based intelligent routing across all communications — from messages and calls to alerts and alarms — powered by real-time provider schedules. With this functionality baked into every deployment, PerfectServe has differentiated itself as a vendor uniquely capable of automating complex workflows, removing points of friction, and improving care team communication for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

In the past few months, PerfectServe published case studies with Allegheny Health Network and Munson Healthcare that demonstrate the real-world impact of better communication:

Allegheny partnered with PerfectServe to automate alerting workflows for their regional telestroke network, which includes 20 spoke hospitals and one hub facility. 18 months after switching to PerfectServe, the new workflow reduced Allegheny’s average door-to-needle time by 10 minutes and decreased calls to and from their transfer center by 10,000.

As part of a broad modernization effort, Munson replaced their on-prem call center technology with PerfectServe’s cloud-based Operator Console. They also deployed the Clinical Collaboration and Lightning Bolt Scheduling solutions. Over the next 13 months, Munson saw call volume to the call center decrease by 56,000, and they retired 600 hard pagers (40% of the total) to the tune of $120,000 in annual cost savings.

In addition to its recognition in the Critical Capabilities report, PerfectServe was also acknowledged as highest in execution and furthest in vision in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration.2 Complimentary copies of both reports are available on the PerfectServe website.

1. Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon and Gregg Pessin, 13 January 2026.

2. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Clinical Communication and Collaboration, Barry Runyon and Gregg Pessin, 13 January 2026.

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Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe accelerates speed to care by optimizing provider schedules, streamlining clinical communication, and engaging patients and their families in the care experience. Our cloud-based software simplifies complex clinical workflows and schedules with secure and timely communication by dynamically routing messages to the right person at the right time. We drive more efficient care collaboration in all settings to improve patient outcomes and bring joy back to caregivers. PerfectServe has over 25 years of experience and is a trusted partner to more than 500 hospitals and 30,000 medical practices.

PerfectServe Contact:

Matt Kothe | Director, Corporate Marketing

865.776.9824

mkothe@perfectserve.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3e4a399a-dcba-46ce-acdd-f708dafccf41.