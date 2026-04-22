Preferred Hotels & Resorts Launches The Preferred Experience, a Curated Luxury Driving Escape Through the Alps

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, in collaboration with InRadius, is proud to introduce The Preferred Experience – a five-day, high-performance driving journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Germany and Austria, designed for travelers seeking a seamless fusion of exhilaration, refinement, and discovery.

Designed for a select group of just 20 participants, this immersive Alpine adventure invites guests to explore iconic mountain routes behind the wheel of exclusive sports cars, while enjoying curated stays at select Preferred Hotels & Resorts properties. From the vibrant city of Munich to the serene beauty of the Austrian Alps and the Chiemgau region, each stage of the journey blends scenic exploration with exceptional hospitality and culinary excellence.

“Our vision is to continuously redefine luxury travel by creating experiences that go beyond the expected,” said Brenda Collin, Executive Vice President, Europe for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “With The Preferred Experience, we are bringing together the thrill of the open road and the comfort of world-class independent hotels to deliver a journey that is as dynamic as it is indulgent.”

Available on four select departure dates in July 2026 (5-9, 11-15, 17-21, and 23-27 July), the five-day itinerary begins and ends in Munich, guiding guests through some of Europe’s most spectacular driving terrain, including the Hahntennjoch Pass, Gerlos Pass, and the scenic routes of Tyrol and Styria. Along the way, participants will stay at exceptional member properties including Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, Germany; Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol in Telfs-Buchen, Austria; Imlauer Hotel Schloss Pichlarn in Aigen im Ennstal, Austria; and Das Achental in Grassau, Germany.

Itinerary Highlights Include:

Munich, Germany (Day 1):

Guests arrive in Munich and are welcomed with a seamless airport transfer to the iconic Hotel Bayerischer Hof. The experience begins with time to unwind in the spa before an elegant welcome dinner and driver briefing, setting the tone for the journey ahead.

Tyrol, Austria (Day 2):

Following a visit to Motorworld Munich, participants take the wheel of their exclusive sports cars and embark on their first Alpine drive. Highlights include the turquoise waters of Lake Plansee and the winding Hahntennjoch Pass, culminating in a stay at Interalpen-Hotel Tyrol, complete with panoramic views and a refined five-course dinner.

Styria & Salzburg Region, Austria (Day 3):

The journey continues through the Gerlos Pass past the Krimml Waterfalls, with a scenic ascent to a traditional alpine hut in Maria Alm for a unique culinary experience. Guests then arrive at IMLAUER Hotel Schloss Pichlarn, where they can explore the resort or enjoy the property’s championship golf course.

Chiemgau Region, Germany (Day 4):

Driving through the distinctive landscapes of Styria, guests reach Das Achental in Bavaria. The afternoon is dedicated to relaxation and leisure, from spa treatments to golf and tennis, followed by a convivial farewell dinner reflecting on the journey’s highlights.

Munich, Germany (Day 5):

The final leg returns guests to Munich, concluding with transfers to the airport or the option to extend their stay within the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

Throughout the experience, guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated program including four days of driving in a premium sports car, guided routes, luxury accommodations, fine dining, and exclusive access to automotive and cultural highlights. The journey also includes transfers and travel insurance for added peace of mind.

With its combination of adrenaline and elegance, The Preferred Experience celebrates both the journey and the destination.

Places are limited to 20 participants, pricing begins at €11,290 per person for single occupancy (shared car) or €10,990 per person for double occupancy. For more information and to book, please visit www.preferred-experience.com.

Participants in this exclusive experience will receive I Prefer Hotel Rewards Titanium Status, a benefit that can be used at over 700 I Prefer Hotel Rewards participating properties worldwide.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 625 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information,

visit PreferredHotels.com.

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

The I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands and programs such as Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at over 700 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With more than 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

AVANTGARDE Group

AVANTGARDE Group is a leading player in the experience economy, bringing together a portfolio of specialized agencies. With more than 750 employees across 9 global locations, AVANTGARDE Group combines expertise in strategy, design, architecture, content and technology to create holistic brand experiences. As an integrated partner, AVANTGARDE Group shapes brands along the entire customer journey – from strategic conception to execution across all physical and digital touchpoints. Expanding beyond traditional brand experience, AVANTGARDE Group’s subsidiary InRadius integrates journey- and destination-based experiences into its offering: from curated brand journeys and exclusive travel experiences to immersive encounters in extraordinary locations. Movement becomes part of the narrative – turning travel itself into a powerful medium for brand storytelling. Guided by its mission “Creating Fans”, AVANTGARDE Group focuses on building lasting emotional connections between brands and people. Visit: https://inradius.io.