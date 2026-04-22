BizClik Launches Procurement Magazine Weekly Podcast Series

London, 22 April 2026 – BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, has announced the launch of Procurement Magazine's Weekly Podcast Series, a new platform designed to explore the evolving role of procurement in today's business landscape. The series debuts with episode 1, titled "The Real Cost Does Not Include What You Paid", featuring host Aaron McMillan in conversation with Manish Lunker, President of Group Procurement and Strategy at Man Industries India. With over 30 years' experience across steel, infrastructure, and global supply chains, Lunker offers practical insights into how procurement is being redefined in real time.

The inaugural episode examines how procurement leaders are moving beyond traditional cost reduction to consider broader measures of value, including risk management, supply continuity, and long-term business stability. This shift reflects procurement's growing importance as a strategic function within organisations, particularly as global markets face ongoing volatility and disruption.

The series aims to provide procurement professionals with candid, expert-led discussions on the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry today.





Navigating uncertainty and building resilience

The first episode addresses the realities of operating in uncertain markets, from fluctuations in raw material prices to persistent supply chain disruption. Lunker discusses how these pressures are prompting companies to rethink supplier relationships and sourcing strategies, with resilience now being weighed alongside cost in procurement decisions.

The conversation also explores the evolution of global sourcing models, including regionalisation strategies such as China Plus One. These approaches are helping organisations build more predictable and flexible supply networks that balance diversification with operational efficiency.

Embedding sustainability and technology into procurement

Sustainability is increasingly embedded into procurement decisions, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations influencing how suppliers are evaluated and selected. The episode highlights how environmental and social factors are no longer treated as standalone agendas, but as integral components of procurement strategy.

Technology also features prominently in the discussion, particularly the use of data, artificial intelligence (AI), and predictive tools. Lunker explains how these capabilities are enabling procurement teams to adopt more informed and forward-looking decision-making processes, moving beyond reactive sourcing and historical patterns.

(Additional episodes in the series will feature further industry leaders and explore topics including digital transformation, supplier collaboration, and the future of procurement talent. Each episode will be available on Procurement Magazine's digital platform and major podcast streaming services.)

What's next for Procurement Magazine

The Weekly Podcast Series is part of Procurement Magazine's ongoing commitment to connecting procurement executives with the insights and conversations that matter most to their profession. Future episodes will continue to explore the strategic, operational, and technological shifts shaping procurement across industries.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About Procurement Magazine

Procurement Magazine connects the leading procurement executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the procurement community. Join us today and shape the future for generations to come.

Izzy Hutchin

Marketing Communications Executive

izzy.hutchin@bizclikmediia.com