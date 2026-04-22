Palmetto Publishing Releases Dr. Benjamin Y. Anom’s New Guide to Understanding Artificial Intelligence for Everyday Readers

Charleston, SC, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Let's Talk Artificial Intelligence (AI) At The Kitchen Table, a new nonfiction book by educator and data analyst Dr. Benjamin Y. Anom, originally released in February 2026. The book translates the complex world of artificial intelligence into plain, conversational language suitable for readers with little to no technical background.

Structured as an approachable, “kitchen-table” conversation, the book explains the nature and categories of AI, how the systems are built and trained, and how they function in everyday life. Dr. Anom uses relatable analogies, such as comparing AI components to human senses and actions, to make abstract concepts easier to understand. Each chapter includes key takeaways to reinforce core ideas. Unlike many AI titles that lean heavily on technical language, Dr. Anom’s approach prioritizes clarity, accessibility, and real-world understanding for everyday readers.

Beyond foundational concepts, the book addresses the risks and ethical challenges surrounding AI’s rapid growth. Dr. Anom explores issues such as data use, privacy concerns, and emerging policy frameworks, emphasizing that AI already influences decisions in areas like healthcare, finance, hiring, and content recommendations. With legal cases involving AI rapidly increasing, Dr. Anom explores the evolving legal landscape of artificial intelligence — one still marked by a lack of settled, binding precedent — while also examining the chain of responsibility when AI systems generate incorrect outputs or cause harm to users.

Dr. Anom wrote the book in response to a growing sense that many people feel left out of the AI conversation, emphasizing that as the technology increasingly shapes everyday decisions, everyone deserves the opportunity to understand it.

This book is suited for curious individuals, students, educators, professionals, parents, and policymakers who want to engage with AI without wading through specialized jargon. As AI tools continue to reshape workplaces, classrooms, and public policy, the demand for clear, unbiased introductions to the subject has grown. Let’s Talk Artificial Intelligence (AI) At The Kitchen Table enters that space with a tone that prioritizes clarity and inclusion over expertise.

Let's Talk Artificial Intelligence (AI) At The Kitchen Table is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Dr. Benjamin Y. Anom is an educator and author dedicated to demystifying the world of artificial intelligence for general audiences. Drawing on his experience as a teacher and his deep interest in how technology shapes society, Dr. Anom specializes in translating complex technical concepts into relatable, everyday language. Let’s Talk Artificial Intelligence (AI) At The Kitchen Table is his contribution to bridging the gap between AI experts and the millions of people whose lives are increasingly touched by artificial intelligence.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Benjamin Y. Anom

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