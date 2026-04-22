ESO and IAED Launch the Network for Evidence-Based Dispatch

AUSTIN, Texas and SALT LAKE CITY, April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, and The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (“IAED”) today announced the launch of the Network for Evidence-Based Dispatch (“NEBD”). The NEBD is a research consortium of more than a dozen EMS and fire agencies built to generate continuous, outcomes-based evidence for emergency dispatch decision-making.

The network builds on ESO and IAED’s strategic research alliance announced in November 2025 that aims to create a new era of outcomes-based research and innovation in emergency response. The NEBD—co-led by Dr. Brent Myers, chief medical officer of ESO, and Jerry Overton, president of IAED—is the next phase of this partnership.

"Dispatchers make critical decisions without knowing what happened to the patient after the call ended," Overton said. "The NEBD changes that, not with a single study, but with a standing group of agencies that can ask and answer questions continuously. That's how evidence-based medicine drives stronger outcomes in the field."

"This consortium allows agencies to contribute to both the academic advancement of EMS protocols as well as operational enhancements to shared technologies,” Dr. Myers added. “The NEBD will shape best practices, better inform policies and foster innovations that benefit patients, providers and the EMS community at large.”

The initial cohort of founding agencies represent diverse communities across the country, including large, urban EMS systems, mid-size county services and local community organizations. The consortium is designed to rapidly iterate through research questions—from alternative dispatch protocols to high-frequency chief complaints—using agency data that is already connected and ready for analysis.

"Dispatch is where the emergency response system makes its first and often most consequential decision," said Christopher Way, chief of Charleston County EMS and president of the National Association of EMTs. "Joining the NEBD means we have a mechanism to learn from those decisions at scale and to make sure the protocols guiding them reflect what the successful outcomes data shows us."

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

About The IAED

The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch is the standard-setting organization for medical, fire, police, and nurse triage emergency dispatch and response services worldwide and is the leading body of emergency services dispatch experts. Our various Boards and Councils work on behalf of over 83,000 members in 60 countries—and in coordination with other influential public safety organizations—to ensure that the comprehensive system covering all aspects of emergency dispatching is safe, fast, effective, and cutting-edge. IAED protocols are used in more than 4,257 communication centers across the world in 31 languages and have been time-tested across hundreds of millions of calls for medical, fire, police, and nurse triage dispatching. emergencydispatch.org

Media Contact:

For ESO,

Hope Giachinta

Red Fan Communications

eso@redfancommunications.com

737-280-8783

For IAED,

Pam Stewart

Senior Director of Operations

pam.stewart@emergencydispatch.org

385-429-9391