BIGC Unveils BIGC 4.0: The Ultimate All-in-One Enter-Tech Platform for Global K-Pop and K-Culture Fans

The Pinnacle of Entertainment Services: BIGC Integrates 8 Core Functions into Single All-in-One Platform

From Discovery to Missions: A Daily Lifestyle Platform for Seamless Fan Engagement

Next-Gen Global Infrastructure: Advanced AI Live and Video Technology Tailored for International Audiences









Image Courtesy of BIGC

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGC, a global entertainment-tech company operating an all-in-one digital venue platform, has officially launched BIGC 4.0. This major update solidifies its position as the premier integrated enter-tech platform, combining eight essential entertainment services into a single, seamless experience for K-pop and K-culture fandoms worldwide.

Moving beyond simple functional expansion, BIGC 4.0 focuses on creating a unified User Experience (UX) that connects the entire fan journey—from discovery and participation to purchase—transforming the platform into a daily destination for fans.

■ Fan-Centric Redesign: 8 Essential Services Under One UX The core values of BIGC 4.0 are "Integration" and "Connection." By offering eight core business pillars of the entertainment industry—including ticketing, live streaming, content, commerce, voting, and gaming—within a single platform, BIGC provides a comprehensive fan experience that was previously fragmented across multiple services.

A standout feature of this update is the new integrated content search, "Discover." This tool allows users to find all news, merchandise, and events related to their favorite artists in one place, significantly reducing search fatigue and enhancing accessibility.

■ "Seamless Flow": Evolution into a Daily Entertainment Lifestyle Platform BIGC 4.0 features a "Seamless Flow" design based on precise analysis of fan behavior patterns. It has evolved from a simple consumption-based service into a "Daily Entertainment Platform" by strengthening interactive content such as missions, fan voting, and games. This structure turns fan activity into a consistent habit, creating a virtuous cycle within the app where content consumption leads to engagement, and engagement leads to commerce.

■ Advanced AI Video Tech: Breaking Language Barriers with Automated Subtitles To foster organic connections with its 1.4 million members across 230 countries, BIGC has significantly enhanced its AI live and video technologies. The platform now features an AI-driven 12-language automated subtitle solution, covering 75% of the global population and dramatically improving accessibility for international fans of K-pop and K-culture.

BIGC has moved beyond manual translation to establish an AI-automated subtitle generation and cloud-based distribution pipeline. This allows for the immediate provision of customized subtitles for global users while maintaining world-class platform stability and DRM security.

■ Setting a New Standard for Next-Gen Enter-Tech With the 4.0 update, BIGC aims to be more than just a platform; it strives to be a dedicated space where artists and fans resonate on the same frequency.

"Currently, BIGC is a global platform frequented by 1.4 million members passionate about K-pop and K-culture worldwide," said Mihee Kim, CEO of BIGC. "The 4.0 update focuses on resolving the inconveniences faced by international fans and unifying fragmented entertainment experiences. BIGC will become the new standard for enter-tech platforms, allowing fans anywhere in the world to enjoy artist performances and content seamlessly."

About BIGC

BIGC is a global entertainment-tech company that provides an "All-in-one Digital Venue" for the global entertainment industry. It integrates live events, fandom services, and digital commerce to provide a unified experience for 1.4 million fans across 230 countries.

Media Contact: Sena Sim, PR Manager marketing@bigc.im

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ecde1ad-765a-4262-8789-8e317d3bf10a