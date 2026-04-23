Data Centre LIVE Announces Global Strategy Panel Discussion

London, 23 April 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit will host a panel discussion on global data centre strategies, bringing together senior industry leaders to address the challenges shaping the sector. The session, titled "Global Data Centre Strategies", will take place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City. The panel will examine how organisations are responding to power constraints, sustainability targets and the infrastructure demands created by artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

The data centre industry is experiencing accelerated growth driven by cloud computing expansion and the rise of AI. As demand for capacity increases, operators face complexity in balancing scale with resilience and efficiency. This session will provide insight into how leading organisations are navigating site selection, capacity planning, regulatory alignment and infrastructure design for high-density environments.

The panel discussion offers attendees practical perspectives on the strategic priorities defining the next phase of data centre development. Industry leaders will share real-world approaches to managing growth whilst maintaining operational performance across global portfolios.

Strategic priorities in a rapidly evolving landscape

Data centre strategy is increasingly shaped by competing demands. Location selection now requires consideration of power availability, renewable energy access and regulatory frameworks alongside traditional factors such as connectivity. Capacity planning is also evolving as AI and graphics processing unit (GPU)-intensive workloads drive facilities towards higher densities, requiring new approaches to cooling and power distribution.

Sustainability continues to influence strategic decisions across the sector. Operators are working to meet carbon reduction targets and improve energy efficiency whilst delivering scalable infrastructure. This session will explore how organisations are managing these priorities in practice.





Leadership insights from global operators

The panel will feature Alex Bennett, Global Strategy Realisation & Transformation Director at NTT Global Data Centers, Giampiero Frisio, President at ABB Electrification, and Justin Lawson, Regional Managing Director for Europe at CBRE. Each speaker brings expertise in power infrastructure, global strategy and market dynamics.

Discussions will cover how operators are approaching emerging markets, adapting to compliance requirements and evolving infrastructure to support next-generation workloads. The session will highlight how organisations are positioning themselves for long-term growth whilst addressing immediate operational challenges.

Justin Lawson, Regional Managing Director for Europe at CBRE, said: "Being part of the data centre community is always a great opportunity to interact with other similar minded people, in an ever evolving industry."

Connecting the data centre community

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit takes place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers to explore trends, technologies and strategies shaping digital infrastructure. Attendees will gain insight from industry experts, hear case studies and connect with peers driving the future of data centres.

Tickets are available here

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About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo taking place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City. The event will welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, featuring 50+ expert speakers across two core content stages and four executive workshops. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers, Data Centre LIVE offers a platform to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure. Attendees will gain practical insight from industry experts, hear real-world case studies and connect with key decision-makers driving the future of data centres.

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