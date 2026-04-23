Salsify Wins 2026 RetailTech Breakthrough Award For “RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year”

BOSTON, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify , the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to win on the digital and agentic shelves, today announced that Intelligence Suite has been selected as “RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year” in the 4th annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products and services around the globe.

Salsify’s Intelligence Suite helps accelerate a brand’s ability to take the next best action to ensure the efficient creation and delivery of accurate, complete, and optimized product content to the digital shelf and agentic shelf. This AI-fueled work is powered by a deeply embedded, scalable engine within core business workflows. With Intelligence Suite, brands can master operational efficiency and scale for both the digital shelf and new agentic shelf.

Salsify customers have felt the impact. “Intelligence Suite feels like a true partner,” said Liam Bucher, Director of Performance Marketing at Kerry Group. “It’s a complete differentiator in the market. Our team used to spend 20–30 minutes validating information for a single product—now it takes about five minutes. By connecting multiple AI-powered workflows, we can stand up multiple products from scratch in a single day, work that would otherwise take several days to complete manually. Intelligence Suite reflects Salsify’s commitment to listening to customers and making our work easier.”

Intelligence Suite introduces "Intelligent Task Types" directly into Salsify’s existing Workflow engine, allowing teams to seamlessly weave together AI-powered automation with human-in-the-loop review. Total control and governance of customer data is ensured, while embedded AI can be used to quickly complete tasks like seasonal content optimization, PDF data extraction, and retailer and regulatory content quality compliance. Customers may use their own AI providers, such as OpenAI, or SalsifyIQ, the company's proprietary, commerce-tuned AI service.

Using pre-built "AI Accelerators," users can scale content creation and optimization across their entire catalog, not just top-performing SKUs, and prepare them to win agentic conversations. Teams can translate base content into dozens of locales, rewrite descriptions for specific shopper personas, or execute seasonal content refreshes across thousands of products, empowering hyper-personalized experiences for shoppers. Intelligence Suite also safeguards data quality, evaluating product content against retailer requirements or brand style guides, automatically enforcing qualitative rules, correcting terminology, and performing compliance checks. This ensures that the data feeding both human shoppers and AI shopping agents is consistent and flawless.

“This rise of agentic commerce means brands now have a new, critical audience to serve - AI models. Intelligence Suite allows customers to reimagine existing processes fueled by AI to drive new levels of efficiency, productivity, and scale in this new era. Our customers have scaled their operations immensely, automating over 768 million workflow tasks last year alone,” said Julie Marobella, Chief Product Officer at Salsify. “Thank you to RetailTech Breakthrough for recognizing the impact of Intelligence Suite. We’ll continue to lead the AI commerce evolution, helping our customers deliver the vast amounts of product content needed to fuel experiences and drive growth wherever shopping happens.”

The mission of the annual RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global retail landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how retailers operate, engage customers and drive growth. From e-commerce and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation and in-store innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling retailers to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from companies across more than 16 countries worldwide, highlighting the rapid global evolution of retail technology and the increasing investment in digital transformation across the retail ecosystem.

“Salsify’s solution replaces disjointed AI tools with governed, automated intelligence. As more shoppers turn to AI assistants and autonomous agents to discover and buy products, brands need structured, accurate and optimized product data to remain visible and competitive,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. “By embedding AI directly into workflows, Salsify helps teams move faster, scale smarter, and deliver the trusted product experiences modern commerce demands. We’re pleased to name them ‘RetailTech AI Innovation of the Year.’”

About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries win on the digital and agentic shelves. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination and agentic commerce opportunity.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com .

About RetailTech Breakthrough



Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



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