Salsify Unveils SalsifyIQ, the First PXM Intelligence Layer Built for Agentic Commerce

BOSTON, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salsify, the Product Experience Management (PXM) platform empowering brand manufacturers, retailers, and distributors to win on the digital and agentic shelves, today announced the launch of SalsifyIQ to address the reality that managing product data and channel requirements has now completely outstripped the bandwidth of human teams. As commerce expands beyond the search bar into an era of inquiry and advice, winning now requires a depth of product context that traditional management can no longer sustain. SalsifyIQ is the intelligent “brain” designed to close this operational gap. By creating a unified infrastructure that natively embeds domain knowledge and Salsify expertise across the platform, SalsifyIQ shifts the nature of PXM work from manual data management to high-level experience orchestration. Announced from the main stage of Digital Shelf Summit 2026 in Atlanta, SalsifyIQ allows brands and retailers to move with the machine speed required to maintain authority and drive growth across the physical, digital, and agentic shelves.

To further propel this transformation of work, Salsify is expanding its AI-powered capabilities and global connectivity network to handle the high-velocity execution and reach required for the agentic era:

Enabling an AI Workforce: Salsify is extending its conversational assistant Angie across the entire platform to shift the workload from repetitive clicks to natural-language commands. Salsify is also expanding the capabilities within Intelligence Suite to enable agents and AI models to support more of the work required for PXM (AEO Accelerator, Image Generation and Manipulation).

Salsify is extending its conversational assistant Angie across the entire platform to shift the workload from repetitive clicks to natural-language commands. Salsify is also expanding the capabilities within Intelligence Suite to enable agents and AI models to support more of the work required for PXM (AEO Accelerator, Image Generation and Manipulation). Powering Agentic Experiences: Salsify is introducing the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to allow a customer’s internal agents to access Salsify data wherever needed.

“Product facts are just the starting line. To win today, systems need to truly understand your products to effectively represent and recommend them in conversations,” said Julie Marobella, Chief Product Officer at Salsify. “This level of multi-dimensional complexity outpaces human capacity, requiring a whole new level of context to be stored alongside your product data to power dynamic, conversational experiences. SalsifyIQ is the intelligent fabric that weaves together these contextual truths, allowing our customers to turn their product data into a strategic driver of growth on every shelf.”

SalsifyIQ: The Unified Intelligence Layer

SalsifyIQ is the unified intelligence layer designed to turn product data into the foundational fuel for growth across both the digital and agentic shelves. To win in the new omnichannel, PXM platforms must operate with unprecedented velocity and reach. SalsifyIQ provides this architectural core, allowing customers to fuse their brand DNA with Salsify’s PXM expertise into a shared intelligence infrastructure that extends across their PXM platform. SalsifyIQ ensures that human teams, AI agents, and automated workflows all operate off the same contextual grounding, enabling customers to transform the way they work to move at the speed of the agentic era.

SalsifyIQ serves as the platform’s brain, creating a product knowledge graph that deeply understands your products, organization, and ecosystem. It brings together multiple layers of domain expertise, including:

Shelf Knowledge: A decade of expertise in retailer-specific schemas, GDSN requirements, shelf error-code patterns, and now agentic shelf standards.

A decade of expertise in retailer-specific schemas, GDSN requirements, shelf error-code patterns, and now agentic shelf standards. PXM Knowledge : Trained on Salsify’s extensive knowledge base, implementation guides, and usage best practices to optimize configurations and provide immediate support

: Trained on Salsify’s extensive knowledge base, implementation guides, and usage best practices to optimize configurations and provide immediate support Brand Knowledge: The brand’s unique "DNA," including its specific data structures, brand style guidelines, approved terminology, and shopper personas.

The brand’s unique "DNA," including its specific data structures, brand style guidelines, approved terminology, and shopper personas. Ecosystem Knowledge: External analytics and insights, like conversion data, shopping trends, and consumer behavior.

As part of a unified PXM platform, SalsifyIQ doesn’t just power insights, it powers execution. It transforms the way customers work, enabling them to spend less time doing and more time focusing on driving growth and strategy.

The Digital Workforce: Angie and the Intelligence Suite

To scale impact without adding headcount, Salsify is expanding its AI-powered workforce to handle the manual grind of creating, optimizing, and publishing product experiences across every destination:

Angie, Everywhere: Salsify’s conversational assistant is now platform-wide. From building complex computed properties to providing instant support via the Knowledge Base, Angie allows users to lead through plain-language intent rather than manual clicks.

Salsify’s conversational assistant is now platform-wide. From building complex computed properties to providing instant support via the Knowledge Base, Angie allows users to lead through plain-language intent rather than manual clicks. AEO Accelerator : A new Intelligence Suite accelerator designed to help customers quickly generate AEO-focused copy, like Q&A and use case content, to help influence LLMs and answer engines.

: A new Intelligence Suite accelerator designed to help customers quickly generate AEO-focused copy, like Q&A and use case content, to help influence LLMs and answer engines. AI Image Generation: Part of the expanded Intelligence Suite, this allows brands to scale creation of high-fidelity imagery—including background removal, variant color changes, and lifestyle generation—directly within their system of record.

Part of the expanded Intelligence Suite, this allows brands to scale creation of high-fidelity imagery—including background removal, variant color changes, and lifestyle generation—directly within their system of record. Autonomous Syndication: New Automapping and Auto-healing capabilities use SalsifyIQ to analyze retailer requirements and proactively fix schema errors. The goal is "touchless" syndication that keeps data flowing at machine speed with minimal human intervention.

Bridging the Stack: Model Context Protocol (MCP)

Winning the agentic shelf requires more than just internal efficiency; it requires external connectivity. Salsify is introducing an MCP layer to allow customer AI agents and third-party systems to securely access their approved product attributes and context-rich data. This standardized protocol provides customers another way to share product data across their teams and technology stack, ensuring agent-based interactions are grounded in the customer’s authoritative source of truth for that particular context or use case.

Agentic Strategy White Paper

Technology alone doesn't solve a market shift; strategy does. While SalsifyIQ provides the architecture for the agentic era, our latest whitepaper, The New Omnichannel: Winning the Digital Shelf and the Agentic Shelf, provides the playbook. This new report outlines the move from "search and sort" to "inquiry and advice," helping brands build the Context Layer required to win more at-bats in a world where AI agents are the new gatekeepers.

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About Salsify

Salsify helps thousands of brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 140 countries win on the digital and agentic shelves. The company’s Product Experience Management (PXM) platform enables organizations to centralize all of their product content, connect to the commerce ecosystem, and automate business processes to deliver the best possible product experiences across every selling destination and agentic commerce opportunity.

Learn how the world’s largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, The Coca-Cola Company, Bosch, and ASICS, as well as retailers and distributors, such as DoorDash, E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to drive efficiency, power growth, and lead the digital shelf. For more information, please visit: www.salsify.com.

Media Contact

Carolyn Adams

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